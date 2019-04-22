ZEE Network partners with Castrol, Mindshare for #RideForVote initiative

NEW DELHI: In a bid to further strengthen the roots of democracy in the country, the Zee Network has partnered with Castrol and Mindshare for the #RideForVote initiative.

#RideForVote is a unique initiative which encourages two-wheeler riders across the country to take a pledge to offer their back seats to a fellow voter and give him a ride to the voting booth.

Speaking about the initiative, Ashish Sehgal, CGO ZEEL said, "When we heard about the campaign that Castrol was launching, we immediately realized that it had a resonance with brand Zee. As a network, we look to leverage our strength to contribute in whatever small way we can to the larger cause of nation building. With this initiative, Zee, Castrol and Mindshare can be happy with what we have made possible towards a #NonStopDemocracy this election.''

''The Zee network take immense pride in our Customer First approach and the campaign #RideForVote is a result of the sort of collaboration that we forge with our clients in the capacity of partners,'' Sehgal said.

Sehgal further stated that Zee has always believed in the philosophy of ''Extraordinary Together'' worked with the "Customer First" approach, its content led initiatives are aimed at engaging and adding value to viewers and delivering results to its partner brands.

Zee Network partnering with Castrol's #RideForVote is yet another step in that direction, Sehgal added.

Speaking on his turn, Kedar Apte, Vice President, Marketing, Castrol India said, "Today's youth is self-aware and responsible. This campaign is our salute to the youth who want to make a difference to society and are driving this positive change. In this journey, we hope that Castrol Activ will be their trusted partner. We see this communication as a catalyst for change to shape the thoughts of the young generation and encourage them to keep protecting what they love. We are delighted to have Zee help us in taking this campaign to a much wider audience, furthering this initiative of #RideForVote towards #NonStopDemocracy"

Sharing more details about the initiative, Amin Lakhani, COO South Asia, Mindshare said, "With elections coming up, there is a need for our nation's strongest force, 'the youth' to lead the path to #NonStopDemocracy. Mindshare is proud to partner and support Castrol Activ's #RideForVote campaign which aims at doing just that. Along with ensuring that every youth vote, the campaign inspires them to also motivate others to do the same."

"Castrol Activ has been a leading force in its segment but to see it become a part of something so crucial for #NonStopDemocracy, is not just commendable but also extremely inspiring. I am delighted that we at Mindshare continue to share this effort through their #RideForVote campaign especially for our youth to make a difference," Lakhani added.

Zee, Castrol and Mindshare appeal to the two-wheeler riders to support the initiative by taking a pledge on https://www.nonstopdemocracy.com/ and spread the word about the initiative in their areas.