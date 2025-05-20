Zee News' Bihar-Jharkhand Channel Hacked By Pakistani, Bangladeshi Cybercriminals

Zee News's Regional Channel Hacked By Pakistan: Frustrated with Zee News' nationalistic coverage post Operation Sindoor, frustrated Pakistani and Bangladeshi hackers have hacked Zee News' regional channel Bihar-Jharkhand. While the live TV feed was hacked, the channel continues to broadcast its content from its YouTube platform.

Talking about the cyberattack, Pawan Duggal, Cyberexpert, said that while this hacking attack is a tool of to divert attention, Pakistan cannot gain anything from this failed attempt. Pakistani hackers also tried to hack the Zee News' main channel but their attemp was foiled. Notably, during the Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has banned Zee News in the country.

Pakistan's condition is deteriorating day by day. Failed to counter Indian Armed Forces, Pakistan has now started attacking ZEE NEWS, a channel which exposes its evil intentions all over the world. Pakistan has launched a cyber attack on ZEE NEWS. However, it has been foiled.

This failed attempt from Pakistan was recorded at three centers of Zee News (Mumbai, Bhopal and Patna). ZEE NEWS has been a thorn in the eyes of the Pakistani government and army since long because Zee News has always been showing the truth of Pakistan to the world.

During Operation Sindoor, when Zee News was telling the truth to the whole world about Pakistan's evil intentions, the Shahbaz Sharif government had banned ZEE NEWS in its country. However, the people of Pakistan were still watching ZEE NEWS using VPN and YouTube.