Zee News correspondent Khalid Hussain gets J&K Govt award for journalism

Khalid Hussain, Chief Special Correspondent for Zee News, has been awarded the Jammu and Kashmir Government UT Award 2026 for his outstanding performance in journalism.

Veteran journalist Syed Khalid Husain, who belongs to the Srinagar area of Jammu and Kashmir, has covered various conflicts in the region. He began his journey in 2001 with DD news, and went on to work with leading media organizations in electronic journalism.

Expressing his gratitude, Husain said that he was humbled that his work is recognized, and he thanked all those who were part of the selection committee.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The award is given for unwavering commitment, professionalism and ethical reporting demonstrated by Hussain while working in challenging conditions. Hussain has gone through years of hard work, integrity and courage, strengthening the pillars of journalistic ethics in the Union Territory.

The journalism in this region demands not only professional excellence but also resilience and responsibility.

Hussain said, “This honour will inspire young media professionals to follow the path of truthful and people-centric journalism.”

Khalid Hussain was recognized alongside 11 other prominent journalists of Jammu and Kashmir.