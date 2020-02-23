ZEE News' DNA wins Best Prime-Time News Show (Hindi) and Best Current Affairs Programme (Hindi) awards at ENBA 2019

Zee News, one of the country's biggest media houses bagged several awards in various category at ENBA awards 2019 on Saturday (February 22) continuing its legacy of doing fearless reporting and maintaining high media standards.

Zee News won a total of eight awards in categories like Best Prime Time Show, Best Current Affairs, Best news coverage award, etc.

Zee News said in a press release, ''At ZEE News, we believe in empowering the people with credible information. We don't run after the numbers, but we like it when our work gets recognised and admired. The year 2020 has started good for us. After the support shown by the people of India through our Missed Call Campaign, ZEE News wins prestigious E4M News Broadcasting Awards 2019."

"Viewers' favourite prime-time news show DNA-Daily News and Analysis bags two awards at ENBA 2019. At prime-time, when all other channels are flooded with political debates, thrilling crime shows, DNA focuses at providing the viewers in-depth analysis of the biggest stories of the day in a comprehensive way. Thus, at ENBA 2019, DNA was an easy choice for the jury for the Best Current Affairs Programme (Hindi) and Best Prime-Time News Show (Hindi)," added the press release.

"ZEE News has always been known for its Nation-first approach. We want to make India a better place for the citizens to live. Be it the saddening Kathua Rape Case or the alarming pollution level, ZEE News has not just covered the issues but has dedicatedly tried to fulfill it's responsibility towards fighting against the issues. It was deserving win when Pooja Makkar, Editor (Delhi Bureau), ZEE News was awarded the "Best Continuing Coverage by a Reporter (Hindi)" for her Kathua Rape Case Coverage, and our Pollution 360° Coverage was awarded the "Best News Coverage (Hindi). ZEE News stands for it's serious reportage but not a bland one. We have always wrapped the critical news stories in our creativity. It was us who believed in it, and our belief was strengthened when we received the awards for "Best Channel Programming Promo" for the International Yoga Day Promo, "Best News Video" for Budget Day - Mario theme, and "Best News Video - Jury Choice for ZEE News's reply to a Pakistan's video," mentioned the press release.

The uncountable applauds received at ENBA 2019 is an assurance for Zee News that we are going in the right direction in serving the nation and standing upright as the fourth pillar of democracy.