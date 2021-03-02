Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary gets 1st shot of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: The Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Tuesday (March 2, 2021) received the 1st shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sudhir Chaudhary took to his official Twitter account to share the news. He informed that the entire process was super smooth and that the coronavirus vaccine is safe.

The Zee News Editor-in-Chief shared a small clip of him getting vaccinated and wrote, "My 1st shot of COVID-19 vaccine. The entire process was super smooth. The vaccine is safe and I urge all of you to go for it when your turn comes."

He took the shot at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital.

My 1st shot of #COVID19Vaccine . The entire process was super smooth. The vaccine is safe and I urge all of you to go for it when your turn comes. pic.twitter.com/VPfeMkwyOc — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) March 2, 2021

This comes on the second day of the new phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also took the COVID-19 vaccine jab. Besides him, Union ministers like Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and the Supreme Court judges also took the vaccine shot.

