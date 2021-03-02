हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sudhir Chaudhary

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary gets 1st shot of COVID-19 vaccine

The Zee News Editor-in-Chief shared a small clip of him getting vaccinated on Twiter and wrote, "My 1st shot of COVID-19 vaccine. The entire process was super smooth. The vaccine is safe and I urge all of you to go for it when your turn comes."

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary gets 1st shot of COVID-19 vaccine
Screen grab from the video

New Delhi: The Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Tuesday (March 2, 2021) received the 1st shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sudhir Chaudhary took to his official Twitter account to share the news. He informed that the entire process was super smooth and that the coronavirus vaccine is safe. 

The Zee News Editor-in-Chief shared a small clip of him getting vaccinated and wrote, "My 1st shot of COVID-19 vaccine. The entire process was super smooth. The vaccine is safe and I urge all of you to go for it when your turn comes."

He took the shot at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital.

This comes on the second day of the new phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program. 

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also took the COVID-19 vaccine jab. Besides him, Union ministers like Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and the Supreme Court judges also took the vaccine shot.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sudhir ChaudharyCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

North India to witness above normal temperatures this year: India Meteorological Department

Must Watch

PT10M8S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; March 02, 2021