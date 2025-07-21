Zee News Keeps Nation First, Raises Voice Against India-Pakistan Clash In WCL; Gains Praise After Match Called Off

At a time when most remained silent over a match that went against national sentiment, Zee News was the first to raise its voice over India vs Pakistan clash in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) which resultant to called off.

Zee News took a storng stand, stating that when it comes to the nation, there’s no place for fear or silence.

Earlier, national wide debate erupted as India prepares to face Pakistan in the WCL match scheduled for Sunday night in Birmingham, UK.

The outrage comes in view of brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 Hindu pilgrims were killed after being asked their religion. India-Pakistan clash left people in anger and disbelief as they question the decision of former Indian cricket stars to play against a country that continues to shelter and promote terrorism.

Many Indians, including retired army officers, political leaders, religious heads, and the general public have voiced strong agianst India-Pakistan clash at WCL. The voised raised over how can Indian players share the field with Pakistani cricketers while Pakistan celebrates Kashmir Solidarity Day and continues to provoke India diplomatically and through terror networks?