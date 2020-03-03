Zee News launches campaign to fight against corornavirus; Know the preventive measures here

As India reported fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday(March 2, 2020), the scare of the deadly virus has increased across the country. In order to avoid the spread of Covid19 and reduce panic among the mass, Zee News started a campaign to fight against the deadly virus.

Maintaining proper hygiene is one of the most important step one can practice to avoid the spread of this virus. Know what are the preventive measures which can help you in this alarming situation:

- Wash your hands with soap for at least 20 sec

- Make maximum use of sanitizers to ensure your hands are clean

- Use tissue while sneezing

- Avoid shaking hands

- Immediately see a doctor if you are suffering from fever, cold or cough

- Don't touch your ears, nose or mouth without washing hand

The new cases of coronavirus were reported in - Delhi, Telangana and Jaipur.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health and family welfare had also issued some preventive measures to ensure that the spread of virus can be controlled within the country and have issued travel advisory restricting travel of people from foreign countries to avoid the spread of this virus.

The government has also released a 24/7 helpline number +91-11-2397 8046 and an email id ncov2019@gmail.com through which people can get more information in this regard and can seek help in case of any coronavirus emergency.

The death due to the coronavirus has reached up-to 3,120 and over 91 thousand cases were reported globally.