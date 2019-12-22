Zee News launches public awareness campaign on CAA, gets thunderous response

Zee News has launched a public awareness campaign to increase awareness on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to bust myths and misinformation surrounding the new law, which has led to violent protests nationwide.

In the campaign, Zee News is seeking the support of the people via a missed call. If you support the Citizenship Amendment Act, just give a missed call on toll-free number 7836800500 and register your support.

The campaign, which was launched on Saturday, has received a thunderous response which the phone line ringing constantly. People have come out in large numbers to pledge their support to the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Zee News urges its users to give a missed call on 7836800500 and pledge your support to CAA.

Massive and violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have gripped the nation with the situation escalating in several places including Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, and Northeastern states.

The Act aims to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Amid the protests over the Act, here are a few detailed questions and answers clearing the myths around the CAA.

Amid the raging protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (ACC) in Delhi and other parts of the country, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced a communication campaign to counter misinformation spread by Congress and other opposition parties over the new law leading to violent protests.

“The BJP will reach out to over three crore families. We will organise press conferences at over 250 places in the next 10 days. In addition, over 1,000 rallies will be held to clear the air over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and to bust the myth created by the opposition,” BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav announced.