Zee News’ bold campaign against the India-Pakistan clash in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), scheduled for July 20, has shown results, as the match was officially cancelled. The move is also seen as a significant victory for public sentiment.

Zee News was the first to raise its voice, stating clearly that Indian players should not play against Pakistan, a country that sponsors terrorism and stands against Indian national values.

In today's DNA, Zee news, Managing Editor, Rahul Sinha decorded how Zee News Campaign Wins and resultant to cancel India-Pakistan Clash.

The campaign gained nationwide support, leading to the cancellation of the match. This has caused visible frustration in former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi, who is now resorting to derogatory remarks against Indian players. His anger surfaced after Indian cricket legends refused to participate in the match, respecting the emotions of the nation.

Afridi, who once led rallies in support of terrorists and against India's Operation Sindoor, is now trying to cover his frustration with sugary words like “friendship” and “sportsmanship.” But his intentions are under question. DNA previously exposed Afridi’s dual face, warning that such personalities use sports as a tool to push propaganda and insult India.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who pulled out of the match, posted on social media stating “Nation First,” a sentiment that clearly hit Afridi hard.

Dhawan has earlier responded strongly to Afridi’s anti-India stance, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack, reminding him of India’s victory in Kargil and asking him to focus on Pakistan’s development.