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  • /ZEE Media launches 'SACH' season 3: Dr. Subhash Chandra returns to Zee News as your online mentor 'Sararthi'

ZEE Media launches 'SACH' season 3: Dr. Subhash Chandra returns to Zee News as your online mentor 'Sararthi'

ZEE Media launched Sach Season 3 with Dr. Subhash Chandra on June 28. Discover how to use the 'Sararthi' portal for direct business & career mentorship.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 06:52 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
ZEE Media launches 'SACH' season 3: Dr. Subhash Chandra returns to Zee News as your online mentor 'Sararthi'
Image Credit: ZEE Media launches &#039;SACH&#039; season 3.

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