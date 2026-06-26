/ZEE Media launches 'SACH' season 3: Dr. Subhash Chandra returns to Zee News as your online mentor 'Sararthi'

The official announcement of the highly anticipated third season of ZEE Media's flagship talk show program "SACH: The Subhash Chandra Show." Presented by the founding father of the ZEE group and the former Rajya Sabha member of parliament Dr. Subhash Chandra, the third season of SACH will be premiering from 28th June, airing every Sunday at 10:00 PM on the Zee News channel network and other digital portals of the network.
What started as an interactive platform within college campuses with a view to bridging the gap between the aspirations of the young minds and the experience of the professionals in industries has now taken a step further to widen its reach.
As opposed to the previous two seasons, which were focused largely on academic institutions and big cities, the third season is going to take a heavily decentralised route.
The production house has considerably expanded the horizon of the show with a focus on highlighting the stories of success from the grassroots level, innovations and the changemakers within the rural and semi-urban sector of the country.
The chosen themes of Season 3 are a fine blend of future technologies, economic drivers, and emotional well-being. Through panel discussions and personal conversations, Dr. Chandra will explore an extensive range of topics including:
What sets apart Season 3 from its predecessors is the inclusion of an exclusive interaction platform where viewers can make Dr. Chandra their 'Sararthi' (charioteer/guide). Through this unique collaboration, individuals can seek practical advice and guidance while facing difficult crossroads in life, career, or business.
In order to provide an interactive platform between the telecast and the audience, ZEE Media has come up with a new website—[https://sach.org.in/sarthi](https://sach.org.in/sarthi)—which lets any member of the public to post their innovative business ventures or business/career problems for the evaluation of Dr. Chandra.
Commenting on the structural evolution of the show, ZEE Group Founder Dr. Subhash Chandra emphasized his focus on nation-building through individual empowerment.
"'SACH' Season 3 is expanding to your cities and your grandest ambitions. My objective in this phase of the journey is to act as your 'Sararthi'. If you possess an innovative idea waiting for flight, or if you find yourself stuck at any crossroad of life or business, I am standing with you on this journey," Dr. Chandra stated.
Broadcast & Streaming Schedule:
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