Zee News Strengthens Market Leadership With Phenomenal Growth In Market Share

Zee News is redefining the news landscape, cementing its reputation as a trusted and influential voice in Indian journalism. With a remarkable surge in market share from 5.4% to 9.5%— 76% increase as per BARC data (HSM – All 15+ Yrs, 06:00 – 24:00, Week 14'24 and Week 09'25)—the channel has demonstrated its growing impact. By curating content that resonates with both urban and rural audiences and tailoring programming to different age groups and demographics, Zee News has deepened its connection with viewers across the country. This growth has propelled the channel into a strong fourth position in the competitive news genre.

A major factor driving this success is Zee News’ powerful prime-time lineup, particularly its 7 PM to 9 PM programming, which has emerged as a top performer. Flagship shows like Baat Pate Ki (7-8 PM) and Desh Hit (8-9 PM) have gained immense popularity, attracting a strong and engaged audience. Additionally, Rajneeti (6 PM) has secured its place among the top three in its category, reflecting its growing influence. With a well-structured content flow from 5 PM to 11 PM, the channel offers in-depth coverage of national and global affairs, reinforcing its commitment to credible and impactful journalism.

Zee News’ approach to news reporting goes beyond just numbers—it is about delivering responsible, fact-based journalism that informs and empowers. The channel has successfully blended traditional news values with cutting-edge technology to enhance viewer experience. By embracing digital transformation and data-driven insights, Zee News ensures its content remains relevant, engaging, and ahead of the curve in an evolving media landscape.

As the channel continues its growth trajectory, its focus remains on setting new benchmarks in journalism. With a steadfast commitment to truth, accuracy, and storytelling that resonates with millions, Zee News is shaping the future of news broadcasting in India while steadily climbing the ranks in the industry.