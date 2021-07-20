ZEE onboards over 500+ tech aficionados at its digital hub in Bengaluru

New Delhi: ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), a leading media and entertainment powerhouse is expanding its digital footprint by setting up a cutting-edge technology hub in Bengaluru to drive innovation and exponential growth for its integrated platforms.

Taking strategic steps in the digital transformation journey of ZEE 4.0, the innovation centre in Bengaluru will onboard 500+ experts having a strong expertise in the field of design, technology, data & cyber security.

The Company has already on-boarded 120+ experts to drive the change and enhance its overall tech prowess. The products and solutions designed by the team will lead the Company’s digital pivot, driving exponential growth across platforms.

The innovation centre in Bengaluru will help build a strong cohort of design, tech, data and talent to cater to the new-age consumer seamlessly across connected devices, built on futuristic tech stack that will enable engineers & data scientist to unlock innovative technology-led solutions.

Speaking on this development, Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, ZEE, said, “In order to build an awesome user experience across platforms, it is imperative to build design thinking, enhance tech capabilities to serve the ever-evolving needs of the consumer and leverage data to personalize the options for them. As a digitally adept, data-first Company, the new technology hub set up in Bengaluru will create an environment that sparks innovation.”

“The centre will be focused on developing world class tech products and data solutions by creating synergies across our businesses, promoting innovative thinking and driving collaboration. We are looking for sharp, like-minded innovators who think new, act agile and create with passion to join us and shape the next.”

Aditi Vashisht, Head HR – Digital Platforms, Technology & Head – Employee Engagement, ZEE said, “Human Capital is the most precious asset for us at ZEE and we are building the ZEE 4.0 team across our digital arm to drive higher innovation as well as capitalize on the immense growth opportunities in the M&E landscape. ZEE has always been an Academy of Talent in the M&E Industry and the new tech hub is designed with a unique employee value proposition focused on culture, collaboration & innovation. The tech hub will be an amalgam of a cross functional talent pool of likeminded individuals ready to challenge the status quo and lead innovative solutions in the digital ecosystem.”

The Company’s culture of collaboration will enable teams across functions to deliver greater innovation and shape the next chapter of growth in the Media & Entertainment industry.

ZEE’s people-focussed approach has been an integral part of its evolution into an all encompassing Global Content Company with presence in 190+ countries offering quality content across multiple platforms and languages reaching over 1.3 billion viewers. The new ZEE 4.0 version of the Company will focus on reinventing existing business models, maximizing its core, expanding into adjacent spaces and exploring new areas of business.

ZEE 4.0 is taking all the required steps to transform into the preferred choice for Media & Entertainment for South Asians across the globe.

