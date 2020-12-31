Zee readers poll 2020: Coronavirus was the biggest news of the year

NEW DELHI: The outbreak of coronavirus or COVID-19 in the year 2020 has caused significant human suffering and major global economic disruption. The outbreak was first identified in Wuhan, a city in China’s Hubei province, in December 2019, and was recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11.

As the year came to a close, the Coronavirus pandemic had already claimed more than 1.79 million lives across the globe. Today, worldwide efforts are being made to produce an effective and safe COVID-19 vaccine. Three major vaccines have already been developed and have more success rate.

Here are the findings of the Zee Readers Poll 2020

1. COVID 19- 42.1%

2. COVID Vaccine- 5.2%

3. Lockdown- 7.8%

4. India China Border Dispute- 11.8%

5. Sushant Singh Rajput's demise- 5%

6. Sudden demise of Irrfan Khan & Rishi Kapoor-

7. Bollywood Drug Case-

8. US Presidential Election- 1.3%

9. Bank Loan Moratorium

10. Farmers Protest and Farm Laws- 25%

11. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

12. TRP Scam- 1.3%