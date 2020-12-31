हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee Readers poll 2020

Zee readers poll 2020: Coronavirus was the biggest news of the year

Zee readers poll 2020: Coronavirus was the biggest news of the year

NEW DELHI: The outbreak of coronavirus or COVID-19 in the year 2020 has caused significant human suffering and major global economic disruption. The outbreak was first identified in Wuhan, a city in China’s Hubei province, in December 2019, and was recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11. 

As the year came to a close, the Coronavirus pandemic had already claimed more than 1.79 million lives across the globe. Today, worldwide efforts are being made to produce an effective and safe COVID-19 vaccine. Three major vaccines have already been developed and have more success rate.

Notably, the Zee News conducted the Zee readers poll 2020 to know your views on the key news events of the year.

 

 

Here are the findings of the Zee Readers Poll 2020

1. COVID 19- 42.1%
2. COVID Vaccine- 5.2%
3. Lockdown- 7.8%
4. India China Border Dispute- 11.8%
5. Sushant Singh Rajput's demise- 5%
6. Sudden demise of Irrfan Khan & Rishi Kapoor-
7. Bollywood Drug Case-
8. US Presidential Election- 1.3%
9. Bank Loan Moratorium
10. Farmers Protest and Farm Laws- 25%
11. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
12. TRP Scam- 1.3%

