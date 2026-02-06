Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3014246https://zeenews.india.com/india/zee-real-heroes-dialogue-nitesh-rane-says-interest-of-hindus-to-get-priority-in-hindu-nation-3014246.html
NewsIndiaZee Real Heroes Dialogue: Nitesh Rane says important to play right role for the country
ZEE REAL HEROES AWARD 2026

Zee Real Heroes Dialogue: Nitesh Rane says important to play right role for the country

The Maharashtra minister said that it is very important to play the right role in the right country. He claimed that they do not belittle any other religion, but if anyone looks at their religion with ill intent, they are shown their place.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 12:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zee Real Heroes Dialogue: Nitesh Rane says important to play right role for the country

On the stage of the Zee Real Heroes dialogue, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane was asked while he is a fearless and bold leader, but why such a fearlessness that it ends up creating fear among people of other religions.

Responding to this, Nitesh Rane said that his blood itself is saffron, and because his blood is saffron, he is fearless and bold. He said that in this Hindu nation, if they do not speak about the Hindu nation and Sanatan Dharma, should they go to Pakistan to do so?

When asked whether saying such things could hurt someone’s sentiments, Nitesh Rane responded by alleging that another religion can destroy their religion and their sons and daughters in the name of “love jihad.” He further alleged that another religion can build mosques in place of temples to expand its own religion.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He said that this is a Hindu nation, where the interests of Hindus are considered first, and only after that are others taken into account.

The Maharashtra minister said that it is very important to play the right role in the right country. He claimed that they do not belittle any other religion, but if anyone looks at their religion with ill intent, they are shown their place.

The fourth edition of the Zee Real Heroes Awards was held in Mumbai. The event recognized and felicitated dignitaries for their immense contribution to innovation, business, healthcare, entertainment and arts.

The event celebrated the ‘Real Heroes of India’ who have made an unparalleled impact on society. From the realms of politics to the glittering world of cinema, the event brought together luminaries to honor individuals whose actions have inspired and transformed millions of lives.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Tu Yaa Main
Adarsh Gourav turns rapper with ‘Naam Karu Bada’ from Tu Yaa Main
Greece illegal mosques
Greece cracks down on illegal mosques in Athens over extremism concerns
Srinagar drug bust
J-K: Father, son and daughter arrested with heroin worth crores in Srinagar
CBFC
Film certification now takes 18 days on average, says I&B Minister
RCB WPL 2026 champions
RCB wins WPL 2026, Smriti Mandhana-Georgia Voll duo seals their second trophy
Rohit shetty firing case
Rohit Shetty firing case: All five accused sent to six days of police custody
Abhishek Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai’s heartfelt wish for Abhishek Bachchan on his 50th birthday
Kalpana Iyer
OG ‘Ramba Ho’ dancer Kalpana Iyer praises Nora Fatehi
Sri Lanka Cricket warning to PCB
Sri Lanka Cricket warns PCB of ‘Catastrophic’ losses over India boycott in WC
Donald Trump
Explained: Why are calls growing for a global boycott of the United States?