Zee Real Heroes Dialogue: Nitesh Rane says important to play right role for the country

On the stage of the Zee Real Heroes dialogue, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane was asked while he is a fearless and bold leader, but why such a fearlessness that it ends up creating fear among people of other religions.

Responding to this, Nitesh Rane said that his blood itself is saffron, and because his blood is saffron, he is fearless and bold. He said that in this Hindu nation, if they do not speak about the Hindu nation and Sanatan Dharma, should they go to Pakistan to do so?

When asked whether saying such things could hurt someone’s sentiments, Nitesh Rane responded by alleging that another religion can destroy their religion and their sons and daughters in the name of “love jihad.” He further alleged that another religion can build mosques in place of temples to expand its own religion.

He said that this is a Hindu nation, where the interests of Hindus are considered first, and only after that are others taken into account.

The Maharashtra minister said that it is very important to play the right role in the right country. He claimed that they do not belittle any other religion, but if anyone looks at their religion with ill intent, they are shown their place.

The fourth edition of the Zee Real Heroes Awards was held in Mumbai. The event recognized and felicitated dignitaries for their immense contribution to innovation, business, healthcare, entertainment and arts.

The event celebrated the ‘Real Heroes of India’ who have made an unparalleled impact on society. From the realms of politics to the glittering world of cinema, the event brought together luminaries to honor individuals whose actions have inspired and transformed millions of lives.