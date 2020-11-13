Zee Rozgaar Samachaar: Army to begin recruitment rally in 2021; check details

New Delhi: The Army recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota will be held at AOC Centre in Secunderabad, announced the Ministry of Defence on Friday (November 13, 2020).

The Army recruitment rally will begin from January 18, 2021, to February 28 for enrolment of Soldier Tech (AE), Soldier General Duty, Soldier Tradesmen, Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category).

Sportsmen (Open Category) are required to report at the Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre in Secunderabad at 8 AM on January 15, 2021, for sports trial.

Sportsmen who have represented in the field of boxing, football, volleyball, basketball, handball, hockey, swimming, wrestling, athletics and kabbadi can participate along with their certificates of national or international competitions either at the senior or junior level. The certificate should not be more than two years old on the date of screening.

The qualifying age bracket for the Soldier GD category is 17 ½ to 21 Yrs. The qualifying age bracket for Soldier Tech (AT), Sol Clk/SKT & Sol Tdn categories is 17 ½ to 23 Yrs.

Educational qualification for the Soldier GD​is Matriculation/SSC with 33% in each subject & 45% aggregate. Education qualification needed for Soldier Tradesman is ‘Passed 10th Standard (33%)’ and that for Soldier Tradesman is ‘Passed 8th standard’. The same for Soldier Tech(AE) is 10+2/ Intermediate Pass in Science with (PCM & English) with 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject. For Soldier Clk/SKT, it is 10+2/ Intermediate pass in any stream with 60% marks in aggregate and minimum 50% in each subject. Securing 50% in English and Maths/Accounts/Book Keeping in class 12th is mandatory.

For other details, candidates can also contact Headquarters AOC Centre, East Marredpally, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad.

Negative marking of 0.5 marks will be awarded for incorrect answers in the Common Entrance Exam.

The conduct of the rally is subject to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the month of January 2021.