Zee Rozgar Samachar: SBI Apprentice Notification 2020 out for 8500 posts; check last day to apply

SBI Apprentice Notification 2020: State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from today onwards. i.e. 20 November 2020.

The examination is expected to be held in the month of January, 2021.

SBI Apprentice 2020 Online Process will be continued till December 10, 2020. A total of 8,500 Vacancies of Apprentice Posts in various states will be recruited through the exam. It should be noted that candidates can apply for engagement in one state only.

Candidates can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project.

Eligibility:

Candidates must have completed graduation from a recognised University/ Institute before October 31, 2020.

Age Limit: Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on Oct 31, 2020 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 01/11/1992 and not later than 31/10/2000. Maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

Stipend:

The apprentices are eligible for stipend of Rs 15000 a month during 1st year, Rs 16500 per month during 2nd year and Rs 19000 per month during 3rd year. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits.

