Zee Telugu News Showcases Valour At 'Police Real Heroes Awards 2025' Recognising Telangana’s Bravehearts

In a resounding tribute to valor, dedication, and service to society, Zee Telugu News successfully hosted the Police Real Heroes Awards 2025 at the Telangana Police Command Control Centre, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on 5th May 2025. The grand felicitation ceremony was organised to honour exceptional members of the Telangana Police Force, whose relentless commitment has played a vital role in ensuring law and order, protecting citizens, and delivering justice across the state.

Gracing the event as Chief Guest, Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy congratulated the award-winning officers, crediting the entire 95,000-strong force for making Telangana one of India’s safest and most prosperous states. He hailed the Telangana Police as the true guardians of modern society, protecting over 4 crore citizens with dedication and discipline. He compared their service to that of soldiers safeguarding the nation’s borders, calling it a powerful symbol of national duty and pride. Highlighting that peace and order are the foundation of progress, he said Telangana’s safety has made it a magnet for global investments.

Civil Supplies and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Director General of Police Dr Jitender, and senior police officials were also present, reinforcing the force’s critical role in building a progressive Telangana. DGP Dr Jitender proudly highlighted that Telangana Police ranks Number 1 in the India Justice Report, underscoring their commitment to transparency, efficiency, and people-first policing.

A deeply moving highlight of this on-ground celebration was the recognition of Telangana’s real heroes in uniform — brave police personnel who have made remarkable contributions in safeguarding society through dedication, integrity, and courage. From tackling cybercrime and drug trafficking to ensuring smooth traffic management, enforcing law and order, countering terrorism, and building trust through community engagement, these officers represent the highest ideals of public service.

Among the honoured were KVM Prasad (ACP, Cyberabad Security Bureau), M Narsing Rao (DSP, Telangana ICCC), and Taviti Ravi Kumar (CI, Maheshwaram Zone), whose leadership in critical zones has strengthened internal security. V Upender Rao (SI, Ramagundam Task Force) and J Praveen (SI, CCS Bhadrachalam) were applauded for their on-ground vigilance. Recognised for their investigative expertise were Head Constables G Vishnu Vardhan Giri (CCS Nalgonda) and CH Srinivas (SPF Telangana). The dedicated trio of Marri Venkata Reddy, Veeraswamy, and Pradeep Reddy from Madhapur Police Station also received honours. Contributions from the digital front were marked by accolades to Head Constables Y Ram Reddy and D Ramesh Babu from the IT Cell. Constables Tallapalli Mahender (Yusufguda), P Shankar Vikram Kumar (ARPC, IT Cell Nalgonda), B. Shravan Kumar (Panjagutta Traffic), and M Naresh Kumar (Sathupalli), as well as Home Guard Minister Eshwarayya (Maheshwaram), were celebrated for their tireless ground-level efforts. The list of honourees also included distinguished officers such as G Gopinath (CI, Bhainsa), S Srikanth (SI, Sarangapur, Nirmal District), Hari Prasad (ACP, Panjagutta Traffic), and Billa Koteshwara Rao (CI), each of whom exemplified bravery, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to public welfare.

The awardees received medals and citations from dignitaries amid emotional standing ovations, as Zee Telugu News showcased their inspiring stories through a powerful documentary. Their courageous work, from frontline policing to tech-led surveillance, stood as a testament to their unwavering service. The evening was further enriched by patriotic performances, including a soulful tribute by Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner Dasari Meghana Naidu and a graceful Kuchipudi dance by young prodigies Shubhagiri and Shanvi Kothari, blending tradition with national pride.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Umesh Sharaf, State Director – AP & Telangana, Zee Telugu News, said, “The frontline heroes of a safer Telangana need to be honoured. Their selfless service, especially in today’s complex law and order environment, needs to be spotlighted, celebrated, and remembered.”

Mr Bharat, Editor of Zee Telugu News, reaffirmed the channel’s unwavering commitment to nation-building through principled journalism. “In an era where sensationalism often overshadows substance, our mission is clear: to spotlight those who uphold the law and protect our communities with unwavering dedication. The 'Police Real Heroes Awards' are not merely accolades; they are a testament to our belief in truth-driven reporting and civic responsibility. By honoring these exemplary officers, we aim to inspire a culture of respect and admiration for those who serve with integrity,” he highlighted.

He further emphasised, “Young Indians need authentic role models — individuals who embody courage, discipline, and selfless service. Through these awards, we are not just recognising outstanding police personnel; we are presenting the youth with tangible examples of valor and commitment, fostering a legacy of values that will guide future generations.”

The ‘Police Real Heroes Awards 2025’ is part of Zee Telugu News’ larger commitment to recognise unsung heroes and build a media ecosystem rooted in public interest, civic values, and social impact. The channel plans to continue this initiative annually, fostering greater public-police trust and awareness.