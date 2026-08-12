/Zepto warehouse sealed in Bengaluru over unhygienic food storage conditions

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has sealed a Zepto warehouse in Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru Rural district following a surprise inspection that revealed multiple violations of food safety norms, including the misbranding of food products and unhygienic storage and handling practices.
According to a press release from the Office of the Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration, the action was taken on 11 August at the Zepto Warehouse (Nippon Express) unit as part of a special inspection drive conducted under the guidance of Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader.
The inspection aimed to verify the quality, safety, storage, labelling and handling of food products in line with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the FSSAI Rules, 2011.
During the inspection, officials identified several shortcomings, including non-compliant labelling and misbranding of food products, unhygienic food handling and storage conditions, and other breaches of FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) requirements.
According to the official release, the department sealed the facility with immediate effect under the relevant provisions of food safety law, citing the unhygienic conditions found at the warehouse.
A notice has also been served on the Zepto warehouse management, and the department has recommended that a case be filed before the concerned Adjudicating Officer for further legal proceedings.
"The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department will take strict legal action against food business operators found violating food safety regulations," the Commissioner said in the release.
The department further said it would continue conducting special inspection drives to ensure that the public has access to safe, quality and hygienic food.
The action comes amid increased scrutiny of quick-commerce warehouses and dark stores across Karnataka over compliance with food safety regulations.
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