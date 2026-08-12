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Zepto warehouse sealed in Bengaluru over unhygienic food storage conditions

Karnataka authorities sealed a Zepto warehouse in Bengaluru Rural after finding mislabelled food products and unhygienic storage and handling conditions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 09:23 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 09:23 AM IST
Zepto warehouse sealed in Bengaluru over unhygienic food storage conditions
Image Credit: X/@NalinisKitchen

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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