Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Zero conviction in 152 paper leaks, India's education system rigged': Rahul Gandhi

'Zero conviction in 152 paper leaks, India's education system rigged': Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters, Gandhi claimed that repeated examination paper leaks had severely damaged public trust in the education system and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 05:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
'Zero conviction in 152 paper leaks, India's education system rigged': Rahul Gandhi
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
iPhone 17 series accounted for 44 pc of Apple's India shipments in Q2 2026
Auto news7 min ago
2
toxic11 min ago
3
mobility21 min ago
4
delhi medical internship foreign students news today40 min ago
5
Commonwealth Games44 min ago