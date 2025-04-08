'Zero Infiltration, Terror-Free J&K': Amit Shah Wraps Up Kashmir Visit With Daunting Tasks For Security Agencies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged all security agencies to work in close coordination to consolidate the gains made since the abrogation of Article 370 and to achieve the goal of a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir. While addressing a security review meeting in Srinagar, Shah reiterated the Centre's commitment to establishing lasting peace in the region and to the complete eradication of terrorism.

During his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Shah chaired a high-level unified security review meeting at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar. The meeting was attended by top officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Union Home Secretary, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, the Chief of Army Staff, General Officer Commanding (GoC) Northern Command, various Corps Commanders, the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, the Director General of Police, ADGP CRPF, and other senior officials.

The discussions focused on the prevailing security situation and law and order in the Kashmir division. Shah directed agencies to prevent any infiltration attempts and reviewed counter-terrorism strategies in response to rising threats in Jammu and the Chenab Valley.

Sources confirmed that one of Shah’s key priorities was to assess the security preparedness for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin on July 3. He instructed officials to implement robust security protocols and adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

A significant political development during Shah's visit was the announcement that three more separatist organizations — Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front — have severed ties with the Hurriyat Conference. Shah lauded this as a clear sign of growing trust in the Indian Constitution among the people of the valley.

“This is a prominent demonstration of the people's trust in the Constitution of India within the valley,” Shah stated on social media. He noted that a total of 11 such organizations have distanced themselves from separatism, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a united and strong India.

In addition to the security review, Shah also chaired a development meeting with civil authorities of Jammu and Kashmir, attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The discussions focused on Jal Shakti projects to ensure water supply to every household, as well as on the expansion of highway infrastructure and key tunnel constructions, especially the strategic Zojila-Leh tunnel.

This marks Shah’s first official visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the formation of the new government led by Omar Abdullah. His visit precedes Prime Minister Modi’s scheduled inauguration of the first train service between Katra and Srinagar on April 19.