Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were eliminated in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday. The encounter took place in the Shukroo forest area of Keller, following a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the region.

Citing its sources in the police, ANI reported the operation began early in the day when security forces initiated a massive cordon-and-search operation in the dense forest. As they closed in on the hideout, the terrorists opened fire on the joint team of police and Army personnel, sparking a fierce gun battle. After hours of intense fighting, three terrorists affiliated with the LeT were neutralised. The identities of the terrorists are yet to be confirmed, but further investigations are underway.

In a related development, posters surfaced in Pulwama District – offering a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the capture of those responsible for the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The police had earlier identified three LeT operatives involved in the attack: Hussain Thoker, a local from Anantnag; Ali Bhai (Talha Bhai); and Hasim Musa (Suleiman), who are suspected to be Pakistani nationals. Each of them has a bounty of Rs 20 lakh on their heads.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police also recently released sketches of the wanted terrorists. Following the Pahalgam attack, security forces conducted extensive raids in Srinagar, targeting terror sympathisers and associates linked to banned outfits under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

This operation in Shopian comes shortly after the success of India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, which saw precision strikes on terror bases in Pakistan, neutralising almost 100 terrorists from groups like the Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Lashkar-e-Toiba.