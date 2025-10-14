ZOHO Impact? Google Bets Big On India With $15 Bn Investment Days After Government’s Switch To Desi Tech; PM Modi Reacts

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai today called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the renewed investment in India while announcing the launch of Google AI Hub. The Google CEO also announced a localised data centre in the country. Pichai also said that the hub will also ensure AI for All, delivering cutting-edge tools to Indian citizens, boosting the digital economy and securing India’s place as a global technology leader.

Taking to X, Pichai said, “Delighted by the launch of the Google AI Hub in the dynamic city of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This multi-faceted investment that includes gigawatt-scale data center infrastructure aligns with our vision to build a Viksit Bharat. It will be a powerful force in democratizing technology. It will also ensure AI for All, delivering cutting-edge tools to our citizens, boosting our digital economy and securing India’s place as a global technology leader!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the development, which comes amid US President Donald Trump’s pressure on American firms to hire and expand locally.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Delighted by the launch of the Google AI Hub in the dynamic city of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This multi-faceted investment that includes gigawatt-scale data center infrastructure aligns with our vision to build a Viksit Bharat. It will be a powerful force in democratizing technology. It will also ensure AI for All, delivering cutting-edge tools to our citizens, boosting our digital economy and securing India’s place as a global technology leader!” said PM Modi.

Notably, the unit will be set up with the help of the Adani Group. “A monumental day for India! Adani is proud to partner with Google to build India’s largest AI data centre campus - in Visakhapatnam - engineered specifically for the demands of artificial intelligence. This facility will house the TPU and GPU-based compute power required for deep learning, neural network training, and large-scale AI model inference and create an ecosystem that accelerates AI-driven solutions for India's most critical sectors - from healthcare and agriculture to logistics and finance. We are honoured to be building the engine to power India's AI revolution, providing the tools for our nation's brightest minds to solve complex challenges,” said Gautam Adani.

Notably, Google’s announcement comes amid the Narendra Modi government’s push to adopt indigenous technologies. Recently, the government shifted to Zoho mail and there has been renewed emphasis on adopting tech that has servers based in India only, to ensure strategic security and avoid data breach.