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Zohran Mamdani vs RSS: Why Mohan Bhagwat’s New York event is under fire

The August 29 programme is expected to draw around 5,000 Indian Americans. More than 200 Hindu-American groups support it, while 61 civil rights and community organisations have called for its cancellation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 09:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 09:45 PM IST
Zohran Mamdani vs RSS: Why Mohan Bhagwat’s New York event is under fire
Image Credit: (Photos: ANI)

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Zohran Mamdani vs RSS: Why Mohan Bhagwat’s New York event is under fire
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