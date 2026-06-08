Zoji-La Tunnel breakthrough marks historic milestone in India’s high-altitude infrastructure push

The Zoji La Road Tunnel Project, a new lifeline for Ladakh and a strategic asset for India’s defence forces deployed along the India-China border, is set to achieve a historic milestone with the final breakthrough of the 13.153-km-long Zoji La Tunnel. Recognised as the world’s longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel at the highest altitude, the tunnel is located in the Zoji La region between Baltal (Sonmarg) and Meenamarg (Drass and Kargil) in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Situated at an elevation of approximately 11,578 feet above sea level, the tunnel is being constructed to provide all-weather connectivity across one of India’s most challenging Himalayan corridors, which remains cut off for extended periods every year due to heavy snowfall, avalanches and extreme weather conditions.

The main tunnel begins at the West Portal at Baltal and ends at the East Portal at Meenamarg, with excavation carried out simultaneously from both ends. The final breakthrough, expected on June 9, 2026, marks the defining construction milestone of the excavation phase and signifies the successful completion of the most critical underground works in extremely demanding terrain.

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The project is being executed by Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) for National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

Engineering Excellence In Himalayas

The Zoji La Tunnel is being constructed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), which is particularly suited to fragile Himalayan geology and variable rock conditions. The method relies on sequential excavation, immediate support measures such as shotcrete and rock bolting, and continuous geotechnical monitoring, allowing engineers to respond effectively to changing ground conditions during tunnelling.

This approach has been critical in maintaining stability, safety and construction progress in one of the most demanding underground construction environments in India.

Apart from the main tunnel, the project also includes connecting highways, bridges, protective structures, cut-and-cover sections, snow protection components and the Nilgrar twin tunnels, making it a comprehensive corridor development project.

Key Project Data

Total project length, including tunnel roads and bridges: 30.894 km

Main Zoji La Tunnel length: 13.153 km

Nilgrar Tunnel T1 length: 457.35 metres

Nilgrar Tunnel T2 length: 1,953.63 metres

Total length of three bridges: 460 metres

The tunnel incorporates vertical structures that provide fresh-air ventilation and emergency safety provisions, as there is no separate escape tunnel.

Milestones And Achievements

The project commenced on October 1, 2020, while the first blasting operation at the Nilgrar Tunnel was carried out on October 14, 2020.

Part One of the project was completed on March 15, 2025, covering approach roads, bridges, Nilofar twin tunnels, cut-and-cover works and snow gallery components.

The final breakthrough of the main Zoji La Tunnel is expected on June 9, 2026, representing the most significant construction milestone of the excavation phase.

The project has also achieved 10 million safe man-hours as of April 2026.

Overcoming Extreme Challenges

Constructing the tunnel has been an extraordinary engineering challenge. Teams have worked in extreme weather conditions, facing temperatures ranging from -20°C to -30°C for nearly 100 days every year.

Despite these harsh conditions, construction continued uninterrupted. Over the past five years, the project site experienced five major avalanche situations, including two severe incidents that caused extensive damage to machinery, equipment and workshops.

To tackle heavy snowfall during winter, a fleet of small and large snow blowers was deployed continuously. This not only enabled uninterrupted construction activities but also helped keep the highway open for regular vehicular movement.

Geological conditions presented another major challenge. Rock classification changed 67 times along the 13-km stretch, fluctuating between good and poor formations. These highly variable conditions were successfully managed by skilled engineering and construction teams.

Workforce And Infrastructure Support

More than 1,200 personnel are engaged in the project, comprising approximately 80 per cent residents and 20 per cent specialists from other parts of the country.

To support the workforce, a fully equipped base camp capable of accommodating over 1,100 people was established. The facility provides climate-appropriate food, medical services, transportation and other essential amenities to sustain round-the-clock operations.

The project also required an extensive machinery fleet, including hundreds of trucks, numerous loaders and excavators, batching and crushing plants, and advanced drilling boomers of various capacities.

Support For Amarnath Yatra

Beyond construction activities, the project team has consistently supported the annual Amarnath Yatra. Contributions include providing parking facilities, mobile toilets and flooring for the base hospital, assisting pilgrims during the pilgrimage season.

Transforming Connectivity And Strengthening National Security

Once operational, the Zoji La Tunnel will provide 365-day connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh, significantly improving access to Drass, Kargil, Leh and surrounding regions.

The project is expected to transform regional connectivity by improving the movement of people and goods, reducing weather-related isolation, and supporting economic activity, tourism and essential services.

At the national level, the tunnel will strengthen operational mobility and logistics preparedness in a strategically important frontier region. It will enable all-weather transportation of rations, arms, ammunition and heavy defence equipment to forward areas along the India-China border, enhancing India's strategic capabilities.

The tunnel is expected to become fully operational by mid-2027, opening a new chapter in connectivity, economic integration and strategic resilience for Ladakh and the wider Himalayan region.

Project authorities stated that this monumental achievement has been made possible through the unwavering support of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and the seamless coordination of designers, execution engineers, planning and safety teams, along with the dedicated workforce on the ground.

The final breakthrough represents a defining moment in India’s infrastructure history, showcasing the nation’s growing capability to execute complex, high-altitude engineering projects in one of the world’s most challenging environments.