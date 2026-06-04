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NewsIndiaZoji-La tunnel breakthrough on June 9: How India is preparing for an all-weather road to Ladakh
ZOJI-LA TUNNEL PROJECT

Zoji-La tunnel breakthrough on June 9: How India is preparing for an all-weather road to Ladakh

The total project cost is around Rs 6,809 crore. The overall progress remains on track for completion by February 2028.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 09:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Zoji-La tunnel breakthrough on June 9: How India is preparing for an all-weather road to LadakhZoji-La tunnel (Image: ANI)

As one of India’s most ambitious tunnel projects, the Zoji-La project prepares for a breakthrough on June 9. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to trigger the breakthrough blast for the project, marking a defining moment in one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure projects. With only a few metres of excavation remaining, the two ends of the tunnel, one from the Baltal side in Kashmir and the other from Minimarg in Ladakh, will connect beneath the formidable Zoji-La Pass, preparing an all-weather route between Kshimr and Ladakh.

The 13.15-km tunnel, being executed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), is poised to become the world’s longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel at an altitude of approximately 11,500–11,578 feet.

Engineering feat in extreme conditions

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The construction has proceeded under challenging Himalayan conditions, including heavy snowfall, avalanches, water ingress, and sub-zero temperatures. Engineers used the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) with controlled drilling and blasting, achieving steady progress from both portals. The breakthrough will allow seamless movement of men and machinery, accelerating finishing works such as concrete lining, ventilation, drainage, surveillance systems, and safety infrastructure.

The total project cost is around Rs 6,809 crore. The overall progress remains on track for completion by February 2028. Together with the already operational Z-Morh Tunnel, it forms a critical segment of the Srinagar-Leh National Highway (NH-1).

Strategic and economic transformation

Currently, the Zoji-La Pass at about 12,000 feet remains closed for six to seven months annually due to snow and avalanches, isolating Ladakh. The tunnel, after completion, will ensure year-round, all-weather connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and Kargil-Leh, slashing travel time between Sonamarg and Drass/Minamarg from roughly three hours to just 15-20 minutes.

Vehicle speeds are expected to rise from 30 kmph to 70 kmph, while the effective distance will reduce modestly from 49 km to 43 km.

From a strategic point of view, for the armed forces, the tunnel holds immense strategic value, enabling faster and more reliable logistics to forward areas near the Line of Control (LoC), reducing vulnerabilities during winter.

Economically, it promises a major boost to tourism in Ladakh, enhanced trade, and improved access for locals, ending months of seasonal isolation.

Broader infrastructure push

The Zoji-La tunnel project is part of a larger initiative involving 31 tunnels in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Once complete, it will symbolise India’s determination to conquer difficult terrain for national integration and development.

This breakthrough is more than an engineering triumph; it represents a significant step toward transforming connectivity in India’s northernmost regions, fostering security, growth, and accessibility for once-isolated far-off reaches of Srinagar and Ladakh.
 

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