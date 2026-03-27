Zojila Pass avalanche tragedy: 6 killed, 5 injured; Rescue operation on - What happened?

Zojila Pass avalanche tragedy: At least six individuals died, and five others have been injured after an avalanche struck a passenger vehicle at the zero point of Zojila Pass, a top police official informed on Friday.

The official said that some vehicles came under a sudden massive snow slide, leading to on-the-spot deaths of six people, while five others sustained injuries, and one is missing.

The injured have been shifted to nearby medical facilities for treatment, the official added.

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He also stated that rescue and clearance operations are still underway, and SSP Ganderbal is present at the spot monitoring the operation.

Headed by SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal, Jammu Kashmir police, along with teams from SDRF, BRO, and Army, launched a swift rescue operation at the site.

Meanwhile, IANS reported, citing officials, that no loss of life occurred in this incident, but they are now saying that during the rescue operation, some vehicles were found completely buried under the debris, in which six people were found dead, while five others were rescued in an injured condition.

The highway has been blocked following the incident, while rescue and clearance operations have been launched to remove the debris and restore traffic movement.

Further information about the incident is awaited.

At present, the Srinagar-Leh Highway (NH-1, formerly NH-1D) is a critical 434-km-long two-lane road connecting Srinagar to Leh. Known for its high-altitude and dramatic scenery, the highway passes through the 11,575-ft-high Zojila Pass.

(with IANS inputs)