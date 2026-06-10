Zojila Tunnel completion sparks hopes of year-round tourism boom in Ladakh and Kashmir

The opening of the Zojila Tunnel will not only facilitate the movement of the Indian Army and improve connectivity to Ladakh, but it will also bring significant benefits to tourists and tourism-related businesses, as expectations of a tourism boom continue to grow. The excavation work on the historic Zojila Tunnel, which connects the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh, was completed on June 9, 2026. The milestone brought a wave of joy across both regions, especially among those associated with the tourism industry. People are now eagerly awaiting the day when the tunnel opens to the public and tourists.

In the popular tourist destination of Sonamarg, both visitors and tourism stakeholders are delighted, anticipating that the opening of the Zojila Tunnel will lead to a surge in tourist arrivals. The journey will become easier, and access to several new tourist destinations will increase, resulting in a significant rise in visitor footfall. Tourists who currently visit only Sonamarg will be able to travel to Zojila, Minamarg, Drass, and the Mushkoh Valley in Ladakh and return the same day. Similarly, tourists from Kargil will be able to visit Sonamarg and return on the same day.

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Tourist Siddharth More said, “People will come, time will be saved, and they will be able to explore more. Sonamarg is a great place; it is like paradise. I really liked it.”

Another tourist, Chetan More, said, “The opening of the tunnel will provide a major boost to tourism. People will save time and benefit greatly.”

Tourist Suresh said, “Tourism will increase. People’s time, fuel, and money will be saved. What earlier took hours will now take only minutes. We are planning to visit Kargil today.”

The tourism landscape in Sonamarg has transformed since the opening of the Gagangir–Sonamarg Tunnel in 2025. Earlier, the route to Sonamarg remained closed during winters due to heavy snowfall. Now, it remains open throughout the year in all weather conditions, significantly benefiting the tourism industry. With the completion of the Zojila Tunnel, expectations are high that tourist movement between Kashmir and Ladakh will continue throughout the year.

Mushtaq Ahmad Raina said, “The journey will be reduced to just a few minutes, and tourist traffic will increase. Better road connectivity leads to development and growth in tourism. After the Gagangir Tunnel opened, tourism in Sonamarg increased from six months to twelve months a year. We are thankful to the government.”

Another tourism trader, Mohammed Irfan, said, “Tourism will increase, and it is good news for both Ladakh and us. The route to Ladakh will remain open for all 12 months, and tourists will be able to travel there throughout the year. We will be able to offer more sightseeing destinations in Leh-Ladakh. This year, tourist footfall was very good. We take visitors to Thajiwas Glacier and Zero Point, and we hope even more tourists visit in the future. The earlier tunnel increased tourist arrivals throughout the year, and the Zojila Tunnel will further boost tourism. We are thankful to the government.”

Tourist guide Firdous Ahmed Mir said, “For many years, Sonamarg remained a six-month tourism destination, but the tunnel transformed it into a year-round destination. With the opening of the Zojila Tunnel, more destinations will become accessible. This year has been excellent for tourism, with good facilities and security arrangements. Tourists are like our brothers.”

The opening of the Zojila Tunnel will provide tourists with the opportunity to visit the Ladakh region throughout the year. Ladakh, which typically remains cut off from the rest of the country for five to six months during winter, will now be accessible even in the coldest months. Tourists will be able to experience snow-covered landscapes and extreme winter conditions, particularly in Drass, the world's second-coldest inhabited place, where temperatures can fall to minus 30 degrees Celsius.

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While much of the country grapples with scorching summer heat, the weather in Kashmir and Ladakh remains pleasant. Large numbers of tourists have flocked to the region to escape the heat and enjoy its natural beauty. With the expansion of road and tunnel infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the tourism sector has undergone a remarkable transformation. Tourists have appreciated the ease of travel brought by the new infrastructure. Since 2020, nearly 125 major and minor tunnels have been constructed across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Additionally, around 18 tunnels are currently under construction, while plans for 12 more tunnels are underway and several others have been announced by the authorities.