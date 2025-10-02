Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam Police Adds Murder Charge Against Festival Organizer and Manager

The Assam Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has added murder charges to the first information report (FIR) concerning the death of singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away on September 19 in Singapore. Special Director General of Police (SDGP), CID Assam, Munna Prasad Gupta, announced the development on Thursday.

The addition of the new charge follows the questioning of festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, who were arrested on Wednesday and brought to Guwahati for interrogation.

Zubeen Garg’s Wife Appeal

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late singer Zubeen Garg, expressed confidence on Thursday in the ongoing investigation into her husband's death, stating that she has complete faith in the legal system.

She urged the public to be patient with the legal proceedings and emphasized that the investigation would uncover the truth, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.

Speaking to ANI, Garima said, "The investigation process is ongoing, and they are handling it in their own way. Therefore, we should not comment on it right now. I do not have much knowledge about it, so the law will take its own course. I have full faith that we will receive justice through our legal system, and the investigation will be conducted properly. We will soon learn what really happened that day and who is guilty of what we want to know. If anyone is responsible, they will be punished very soon."

Zubeen Garg's Death

Reports indicate that Garg experienced breathing difficulties while swimming during a yacht outing and was rushed to a hospital, where he could not be revived. The preliminary death certificate issued by Singapore authorities cited “drowning” as the cause of death. To ensure a comprehensive investigation, the Assam government has formed a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by SDGP M.P. Gupta.

The SIT has already questioned several individuals linked to the festival, including members of the Singapore Assam Association and attendees who traveled from India for the event. Earlier, Mahanta and Sharma were served notices to appear before the SIT, but their alleged non-cooperation led to the issuance of a lookout notice.

