Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2970211https://zeenews.india.com/india/zubeen-garg-death-case-two-security-personnel-arrested-after-cousins-custody-2970211.html
NewsIndia
ZUBEEN GARG DEATH CASE

Zubeen Garg Death Case: Two Security Personnel Arrested After Cousin's Custody

The investigation into the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg has taken a new turn, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arresting two of his long-time security personnel.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 12:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zubeen Garg Death Case: Two Security Personnel Arrested After Cousin's CustodyZubeen Garg.(Photo: IANS/Instagram)

The investigation into the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg has taken a new turn, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arresting two of his long-time security personnel.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh