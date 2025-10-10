Zubeen Garg Death Case: Two Security Personnel Arrested After Cousin's Custody
The investigation into the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg has taken a new turn, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arresting two of his long-time security personnel.
Trending Photos
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement