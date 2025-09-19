Zubeen Garg Death: PM Modi Expresses Condolences, Says, 'Will Be Remembered For Rich Contribution'

Assamese singer and music legend Zubeen Garg passed away in a tragic accident in Singapore. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock over the sudden demise of the celebrated artist.

Zubeen Garg, whose soulful voice made him a household name across the country, was 52 years old. Known as the cultural icon of Assam, he was not just a singer but also a composer, music director, actor, and filmmaker.

PM Modi, in a post on X, expressed condolences over Garg's death and said that he would be remembered for his rich contribution to music.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister posted.

Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2025

Also Read: 'Ya Ali' Singer Zubeen Garg Dies After Tragic Scuba Diving Incident In Singapore

In a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief over the death of Zubeen Garg.

"Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go. Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled," the Assam CM posted.

শব্দ আজি নিজেই নিজত আবদ্ধ



Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go.



Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 19, 2025

Also Check: Zubeen Garg’s Net Worth: Look At Late Singer’s Luxury Cars, Bikes And Assets

Other Political Leaders' Reaction To Zubeen Garg's Demise

BJP President J.P. Nadda also expressed his condolences and said, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg ji, the beloved voice of Assam. His music and immense contributions to cinema brought Assam’s rich culture to the national stage. His soulful melodies will continue to resonate in the hearts of every Indian. His departure leaves a void that can never be filled. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti!”

Former Manipur CM N. Biren Singh said, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr Zubeen Garg, Assam's musical heartbeat and a true cultural icon whose voice echoed the soul of the people of the Northeast. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and the entire Assamese community. May his soul rest in peace."

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, took to his social media X and said, “The passing of Zubeen Garg is a terrible tragedy. His voice defined a generation, and his talent was truly unmatched. He overcame personal tragedies to reshape the landscape of Assamese music. His perseverance and courage have left an enduring mark. He will live on in our hearts and minds forever.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed his shock and sorrow, stating, “I am shocked by the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg, a renowned singer, songwriter, composer, and musician who held a special place in the hearts of millions of music lovers. He passed away in an accident in Singapore. Admired as the 'Voice of Assam,' he mesmerised people with his voice in several Indian languages and achieved the status of a 'cultural icon' at a very young age. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans.”

Zubeen Garg's Death

According to IANS sources, Zubeen Garg met with an accident while scuba diving off the coast of Singapore on Thursday night. Police divers managed to pull him out of the water and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, despite being placed under intensive medical care, doctors could not revive him.

Zubeen Garg had travelled to Singapore to participate in the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on Friday. His versatility and ability to bridge regional and mainstream music earned him immense popularity and respect.

From the romantic ballad “Ya Ali,” which catapulted him to pan-India fame, to countless Assamese hits that defined the soundtrack of the region for decades, Zubeen Garg’s contribution to music was unparalleled.

(with IANS inputs)