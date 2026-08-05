/Zuckerberg apologises for deepfakes, child sexual abuse content on Meta platforms: Sources

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologised to India for the CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) content, deepfake content and errors in operating the platform.
The apology was conveyed during a meeting between senior global executives from Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), sources said on Tuesday.
It was made clear to them that they are not covered under Intermediary definition. They select who receives the content. Safe harbour under IT Act not applicable.
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