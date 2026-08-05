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  • /Zuckerberg apologises for deepfakes, child sexual abuse content on Meta platforms: Sources

Zuckerberg apologises for deepfakes, child sexual abuse content on Meta platforms: Sources

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised to India over CSAM, deepfake content and platform-related errors as the government said the company cannot claim intermediary safe harbour protections under the IT Act.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 05:13 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
Zuckerberg apologises for deepfakes, child sexual abuse content on Meta platforms: Sources
Image Credit: ANI

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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