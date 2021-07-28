Zurich influencer Lazaro Reinier Baluja Carbo aka Rey King speaks on understanding the true meaning of fitness

There's no end to fitness. Some believe that it stops at 45 minutes of workout while others believe that it's all about eating only 100 calories a day. But that's not what Zurich influencer and fitness enthusiast Rey King thinks. The social media star boasts of having thousands of followers on social media. Not only is he a model, but he's also a personal trainer who has been urging people to opt for a fitter lifestyle.

Lazaro Reinier Baluja Carbo aka Rey King has been inspiring people with his photos and shirtless posts on Instagram. While he looks dapper and suave, the journey to reach this hot body wasn't as easy as it looks.

"Fitness is an extremely integral part of my daily routine. People think it's all about looking good, but it's more important to feel good. It's not about looking good in a pair of skinny jeans, but whether you still fit into your old pair of jeans. When you understand the difference between the two, you've already found the right path to wellbeing," says Rey King.

Originally from Cuba, Rey King is the founder of Vida Nutrition BC, a health and supplement brand. "I have a passion project, that everyone understands the true meaning of fitness which has nothing to do with 'being thin.' Just take a brisk walk or jog once a day, drink a lot of water, and eat correctly. That's how you begin. These random fitness fads are nothing but eyewash. We need to be smarter and make smarter choices as far as fitness is concerned," adds Rey King.

Rey often flaunts his six-pack abs on social media and credits it to a disciplined lifestyle and doing everything in moderation. Whether it's eating junk food, working out, or even spending a lazy day at home, he states that everything is important as long as it's in moderation.

