Indian Army jobs: Notification issued for SSC-Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2021, check details

New Delhi: The Indian Army has released a recruitment notification for candidates looking to work as Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Army Dental Corps. The recruitment notification has been put on the official website joinindianarmy.gov.in and the online application process has been started.

The Indian Army will reportedly recruit candidates for a total of 37 vacancies and the interested candidates can apply by May 17 till 5 PM.

QUALIFICATION: Candidates must be BDS (with a minimum of 55 per cent marks in final year BDS/MDS having passed from a college, University recognized by the Dental Council of India (DCI).

The candidate is also required to have completed a one-year Compulsory Rotatory Internship, as mandated by DCI, by March 31 2021. He/she must be in possession of a Permanent Dental Registration Certificate of State Dental Council/DCI valid at least up to December 31 2021.

Only those candidates (BDS/MDS) who have appeared in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, NEET (MDS)-2021 conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on December 16, 2020, are eligible to apply.

Interested candidates must submit a copy of the scorecard of NEET (MDS)-2021 along with the application.

AGE LIMIT: The candidate must not have attained 45 yrs of age as on December 31 2021.

Only those candidates who have ticked 'YES' for SSC in the AD Corps option while filling NEET (MDS)-2021 application form can apply.

Follow this link to check the applicant's eligibility -> https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/dental/eligibility