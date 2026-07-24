3 high-growth career paths for graduates who want to work in climate

With the growing concerns over global warming and climate issues worldwide, the sector is fast emerging as a career option for the youths. The job opportunities in the field of climate and sustainability have never been so visible in the past. Graduation in subjects like climate consulting, impact investing, and the creation of climate ventures are touted as the next big growth opportunity in coming years. As the subject and field are new as compared to the traditional studies in the country, there is a lack of proper guidance and directions.
Even if students get to know about the courses and the subjects to study in the colleges, lack of proper guidance about job prospects after finishing college studies remains a major issue or hurdle for them. Queries like "What are the best colleges and their placement records?" etc. make students nervous.
So let us tell you that as per the available data, green-skilled professionals in India are being recruited at a 59.7% hiring rate compared to the overall workforce, which is much higher than the global figure of 46.6%. The demand is rapidly increasing with the rising concerns about global warming and climate damage control. And let us tell you that India will create 7.29 million green jobs by FY28.
With the aim of giving more clarity to the students, we are sharing details of the different studies and career paths in this field.
1. Masters' Union: The postgraduate program in sustainability & business management offered by the Masters' Union is designed to clear the theory-based and framework-driven ESG learning. Students from all academic backgrounds with up to five years of experience can enroll in the 16-month programme. The programme is tailored for students in their final year of study and early-career professionals who wish to pursue a career in sustainability.
The 16-month programme is based on a live-project curriculum, where each term is dedicated to a sustainability learning and a business challenge. During their studies, students create carbon-neutral policy frameworks similar to HUL, redesign supply chains for platforms like Flipkart to reduce emissions, and develop a sustainable D2C business with a realistic GMV.
Here, faculty include working professionals. not the full-time academics. Faculty includes professionals from the World Bank, NASA, Samsung, and Ather Energy, to name a few. Postgraduates from the Master's Union have joined Google, Amazon, Zomato, Deloitte, EY, and Ather in the past.
2. IIM Lucknow: As sustainability is gaining importance in the boardroom, IIM Lucknow has launched a two-year Postgraduate Programme in Sustainable Management (PGP-SM) for candidates who wish to pursue a traditional MBA with a climate focus. The classes for the course are held on their Noida campus. A nine-month integrated live project is also a part of the course where students get exposure to social entrepreneurship, lifecycle management, and public policy.
3. TERI School of Advanced Studies: Climate risk has now become a specialised profession and TERI School of Advanced Studies has launched a dedicated MBA course for those looking to build a solid base in environmental governance, sustainability policy, and ESG research.
Sustainability reporting, corporate social responsibility, environmental law, and accounting and finance for sustainability are part of the 2-year course. The fourth semester is exclusively dedicated to 15 or more weeks of internship work in a business or consulting firm.
The green economy has emerged as one of the fast-growing career options for youths who are interested in climate and sustainable growth. Climate consulting and climate entrepreneurship are gaining traction and investment.
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