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3 high-growth career paths for graduates who want to work in climate

Three high growth career paths for graduates who want to work on climate and sustainability 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 05:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 07:00 PM IST
3 high-growth career paths for graduates who want to work in climate

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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