3 high-growth career paths for graduates who want to work in climate

With the growing concerns over global warming and climate issues worldwide, the sector is fast emerging as a career option for the youths. The job opportunities in the field of climate and sustainability have never been so visible in the past. Graduation in subjects like climate consulting, impact investing, and the creation of climate ventures are touted as the next big growth opportunity in coming years. As the subject and field are new as compared to the traditional studies in the country, there is a lack of proper guidance and directions.