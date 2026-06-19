/4 nursing programmes that could give students an early career advantages in healthcare

Today's healthcare systems can't afford to have a long learning curve following recruitment. More and more hospitals are demanding that nurses be “clinical” on their first day on the job. This is more necessary than ever as India is experiencing a shortage of trained nursing practitioners. WHO projections indicate that by 2030, India will have an active shortage of almost 2 million nurses and midwives, despite the increasing need for healthcare services in the country. The problem now is not the need for more nurses but for nurses who will be ready for the real clinical environment from the start of their careers.