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4 nursing programmes that could give students an early career advantages in healthcare

Nursing education in India is shifting toward practical, simulation-based training with stronger hospital exposure to improve clinical readiness and employability.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 10:29 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 03:45 PM IST
4 nursing programmes that could give students an early career advantages in healthcare

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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