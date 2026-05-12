8x Applications per Seat: Zenith School of AI presents itself as alternative to IIT

A decade ago, AI was limited to a research lab and some early experiments. Today, it is infrastructure. AI is not a new phenomenon anymore; it is making its way across various sectors such as healthcare, finance, logistics, retail, and national security. It is essential for the functioning of modern economies.

This is the change that India is witnessing. According to the Government of India's Press Information Bureau, almost 87% of companies are already implementing AI in some way. The impact of AI on national GDP is expected to be as high as $500 billion by 2035.

The number of candidates who are ready for employment is insufficient to meet the rising demand for AI. Employment is not solely based on a degree. They require people who can create. They require individuals who are able to collaborate with actual data, deploy models in real environments, and resolve issues across teams. What had been theory has become practice.

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India’s engineering ecosystem is yet to fully align with this shift. Institutions such as the IITs and NITs remain the backbone of technical education, but they were built for a different era of computing. Curriculum cycles are gradually cathcing up with the speed of AI’s evolution. However, AI is still often treated as a specialization within computer science rather than a core discipline.

The outcome is visible. Graduates are often strong in theory. But they have little exposure to real systems. They have low experience with real-world data. They also lack practice in solving problems in different fields.

Colleges such as Zenith School of AI are changing this approach. They position AI as the primary discipline, not an extension. The emphasis moves from classroom theory to hands-on systems, from static curricula to industry alignment, and from coding skills to building end-to-end intelligent systems.

Zenith School of AI: Building Engineers for an AI-First Economy

Zenith School says it was founded with the premise that 'AI is no longer a specialization but a foundation'. The institution offers a full-time B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence, integrated with a Mini-MBA. It said that the course is delivered in partnership with a UGC-recognised, NAAC A-grade university.

"Backed by a Rs 100 crore commitment and supported by global AI researchers and industry leaders, Zenith School’s model is built around a simple but consequential shift: reverse-engineering education from real-world AI roles rather than academic silos," said the institution.

Zenith School said that its approach shifts the focus from passive learning to active building. "From the first year, students work on real-world projects. They take up paid internships and join industry collaborations. The curriculum updates with industry needs. It combines technical training with product thinking and business understanding. These skills are important for AI professionals working at scale. Instead of treating employability as something that comes at the end of a degree, Zenith School builds it into the learning process from the start," said the Zenith School.

Building AI Professionals for an Interdisciplinary Future

The institution said that a key part of its education model is its integrated Mini-MBA. AI roles are no longer only about engineering. Future professionals will work across technology, business, and product. The course is designed to match this reality.

"Early signs show strong demand. The number of applications has reached nearly 8 times the available seats in the first cycles. It is expected to reach 20 times in upcoming admissions. This shows the change in how students choose courses. More of them now prefer practical, industry-focused programs. They care less about big brand names," it said.

The students selection process at Zenith School includes exam marks, aptitude and problem-solving skills. This positions it as a serious and focused alternative to traditional engineering paths.

Redefining What “Top-Tier” Means in the Age of AI

As AI changes industries, the edge will go to people who can build, not just understand. This shift is already changing how students choose education and how colleges design it. Programs that give real-world experience are now important. Learning across different fields is also important. Strong links with industry matter too. These are no longer optional. They are becoming the new normal.

Colleges like Zenith School of AI bring a bigger change in higher education. The focus is shifting. It is not only about courses. It is about practical skills. What colleges teach and what companies need are drifting apart. Colleges that close this gap will shape the next generation of engineers in an AI-first world.