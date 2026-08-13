A peek into textile artist Garima Goel’s emotional world of wool

Her practice is part of a wider movement within the contemporary art world where textiles are increasingly acknowledged not only as craft or function, but as a powerful medium for conversations about our own inner landscapes.



At the core of her artistic practice are a few simple questions --what if an emotion could be outside the body? What would it be like, look like and feel like? Can belonging be a colour? Does joy have texture? Can courage have a form?



For Garima, it began with something very personal. An awareess that she was not giving herself enough time to discover what she was really feeling. Wool permitted her that time. It slowed her down enough for her to listen.