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A peek into textile artist Garima Goel’s emotional world of wool

Garima finds wool central to this language because the material has a very human quality.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 11:38 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
A peek into textile artist Garima Goel’s emotional world of wool

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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