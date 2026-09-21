The financial services sector is increasingly embracing digital banking, event-driven architectures and cloud-native technologies to meet the complexity of digital banking. In today's era of real-time transaction processing, secure customer onboarding, robust fraud protection, and regulatory compliance, platforms must be scalable without compromising security or performance. This has driven the integration of key technologies like AI and machine learning, Apache Kafka, secure API frameworks, and sophisticated fraud-detection models into the construction of robust financial infrastructure, capable of supporting extensive customer bases and responding to new cyber risks.
Anil Mandloi is a securely motivated futurist, working at the intersection of AI-powered secure architectures, event-driven systems, and digital transformation in financial services. He brings over 19 years of software engineering and technical leadership expertise to design scalable real-time digital banking platforms combining AI, secure microservices and modern cloud-native technologies. Alongside his enterprise duties, he's published work on AI, distributed systems, blockchain security, fraud detection, and quantum-resistant cryptography, and has a sweet spot for blending production leadership and research.
His enterprise projects have centered on enabling digital membership, digital activation, digital onboarding, and digital account services on various international markets, with an instant approach. This has involved enterprise-scale architecture, integration with complex back-end systems, managing globally-distributed engineering teams, and adherence to strict financial security and regulatory regulations. He has also been instrumental in the implementation of event-driven microservices with Apache Kafka, secure API ecosystems with OAuth, OpenTelemetry observability, schema registry for data governance and multi-region deployment to enhance scalability, resilience, and real-time processing.
He was the Technical Lead and Architect for a premium card refresh program, designing and delivering an NFC-based instant card-activation capability in conjunction with a mobile application. He was responsible for the technical delivery of the platform – extremely available enterprise architecture, integration with various backend systems, coordination of global engineering teams, compliance with financial security and regulatory requirements. The launch resulted in a new digital onboarding activation journey for high-end cardholders and subsequently evolved into a central feature of an extensive global onboarding system.
He was also Technical Lead on the Debit Card Activation module of a digital banking platform enabling the launch of fully digital consumer and business checking products. Led the architecture, design, development and delivery of highly available, secure microservices for real-time debit card activation, customer authentication and digital onboarding. The project paved the way for a new, digital banking environment that linked checking accounts, savings products, payment cards, rewards programs, and mobile banking services and garnered widespread national business and financial press attention as a major step toward digital banking.
His leadership also encompassed the global digital onboarding and account-services platforms where he was Lead Architect and delivery lead for Instant Membership, Card Activation and Digital Account Services in various international regions. These programs enhanced scalability, minimized real-time processing delays, bolstered operational resilience, and facilitated successful multi-region deployments via the coordinated global engineering teams.
In addition to enterprise architecture, Mandloi has been pushing the frontiers of AI-driven financial security by conducting research in the field of intelligent fraud detection and anti-money laundering. He developed a hybrid CNN-LSTM attention model which incorporates convolutional neural networks for recognizing transaction patterns, LSTM networks for analyzing sequences, and attention mechanisms for making more accurate decisions. This method aims to increase detection accuracy, adjust to new fraud techniques and decrease false positives from other rule-based or less sophisticated machine-learning systems, making it applicable to real-time transaction monitoring within today's banking system.
His research also focuses on the adoption of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies to enhance the auditability, anomaly detection, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance. In other related work he has explored hybrid quantum-resistant cryptographic systems designed to help digitize financial systems and blockchain networks in some way to look out for quantum computer threats.
Along with these contributions, Mandloi has published several research papers in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Distributed Systems, Cloud Computing, Event-Driven Architectures, Fraud Detection, Blockchain Security and Quantum-resistant Cryptography. Additionally, he is a peer reviewer for various journals and conferences in these areas. This blend of industry and research ensures the implementation of new technologies in a practical way that maintains innovation while adhering to operational, regulatory, and scalability needs.
A stream of this research involves using AI based predictive modelling for multi-objective optimisation with conflicting performance and sustainability requirements. The resulting frameworks are able to evaluate the complex configurations much more quickly than traditional computational solutions and also enable the introduction of digital material passports that add traceability throughout distributed data systems. These are extensions of the systems thinking that has defined the reliability of financial platforms to areas where AI must perform in a real-world context defined by scale, verification and trust.
AI-enabled secure architectures and event-driven systems will continue to be key to digital banking as financial institutions strive to upgrade their technology ecosystems. Overall, Mandloi's work demonstrates the potential for AI, resilient microservices, secure system design, and future-proof research to enhance the capabilities of financial platforms, in tandem with improving operational efficiency, combating fraud, and ensuring long-term cybersecurity readiness. His work showcases the pressing need for interdisciplinary innovation in the development of the future of secure and intelligence financial services.
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