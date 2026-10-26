/Amit Majithia: How a 9th grade dropout built a Rs 2,000 Cr brand and rebuilt a flood-hit Assam village

Majithia joined hands with 20 friends to raise Rs 1.66 crore for flood relief. Instead of limiting the help to food, supplies and other immediate needs, he decided to support the village's recovery by helping families get new homes. The work is now underway in Projabasti village, Ward No. 5, Part 1, Bhihubor, Assam. A total of 124 houses are being built, with the aim of completing them within 90 days. The project is meant to give families who lost their homes a place to live as they begin to rebuild their lives.