/Amit Majithia: How a 9th grade dropout built a Rs 2,000 Cr brand and rebuilt a flood-hit Assam village

Amit Majithia, founder of the Tashan Club Chain and Tashan Bolly Studio, has taken up the task of rebuilding a village hit by floods in Assam. Through CBTF Foundation, a self-funded NGO he has been running since 2018, he is helping families rebuild their homes after losing them to the floods.
Majithia joined hands with 20 friends to raise Rs 1.66 crore for flood relief. Instead of limiting the help to food, supplies and other immediate needs, he decided to support the village's recovery by helping families get new homes. The work is now underway in Projabasti village, Ward No. 5, Part 1, Bhihubor, Assam. A total of 124 houses are being built, with the aim of completing them within 90 days. The project is meant to give families who lost their homes a place to live as they begin to rebuild their lives.
The project extends beyond building houses. Each family is being provided with essential household items including beds and mattresses, cooking stoves, ceiling fans, LED lights, dining tables and chairs, crockery, pressure cookers and water purifiers. Children will also receive bicycles, school bags and educational kits.
CBTF Foundation is additionally developing toilets, washrooms and drinking-water hand pumps, with the objective of rebuilding the basic infrastructure required by the entire community. Majithia's journey is equally unconventional. A 9th grade dropout who entered business at the age of 13, he went on to build businesses across digital media, entertainment, hospitality and technology.
Today, Majithia describes his business ecosystem as having an estimated valuation of around Rs 2,000 crore. He is the founder of the Tashan Club Chain, while Tashan Bolly Studio represents his presence in music and entertainment. He is also behind CBTFmytube.com, a video-sharing platform developed for the digital content ecosystem.
Majithia has also built a major social-media presence and is followed by more than 31 million people on Instagram, giving him a substantial audience across the cricket and digital entertainment communities. However, his Assam project represents a different side of his entrepreneurial journey.
Through CBTF Foundation, Majithia says his objective is not simply to donate money but to create sustainable change for families who have lost their homes and basic necessities. From leaving school after the ninth grade to building businesses with a claimed ₹2,000 crore valuation, Majithia's journey has been defined by entrepreneurship. His latest mission in Assam now aims to use that success to help 124 families rebuild their homes and their lives.
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