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Amit Majithia: How a 9th grade dropout built a Rs 2,000 Cr brand and rebuilt a flood-hit Assam village

Amit Majithia, founder of Tashan Club Chain and Tashan Bolly Studio, and one of the world’s most-followed cricket analysts, is empowering communities through entrepreneurship and philanthropy, raising Rs 1.66 crore to rebuild 124 flood-hit homes in Assam through CBTF Foundation.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 26, 2026, 11:21 AM IST|Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 01:57 PM IST
Amit Majithia: How a 9th grade dropout built a Rs 2,000 Cr brand and rebuilt a flood-hit Assam village

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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