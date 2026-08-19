/Aryaman Chandra: The 17-year-old shaping a bold future for math education in India

That was the problem Aryaman was going to redesign, not patch up. In 2024, he launched HeyArya!, an AI-enabled multilingual math tutoring platform based on Richard Feynman's teach-it-back method. If a student cannot explain a concept, he has not yet understood it. HeyArya! doesn’t ask students to drill for right answers, but to explain concepts themselves, and then uses that explanation to surface exactly where understanding breaks down before it calcifies into fear. He knew that a tool alone would not be sufficient to fix a curriculum that was built on memorization and high-stakes testing, so he also built the Live the Learning Guide – a nine-module experiential curriculum for CBSE and ICSE schools based on the IB’s CAS framework and Socratic inquiry aligned to the goals of NEP 2020. Where HeyArya! rebuilds a student’s relationship with math, LTL rebuilds the classroom itself, putting students in a position of designers rather than recipients. As a whole, the two programs serve as an instructional and psychological intervention.



The ambition has followed the reach. Hey, Arya! alone has grown to over 9,000 active users in 95 cities, cutting measured math anxiety by as much as 45 percent. The two programs have now merged to take on 12+ government and private schools, reaching thousands of students through classroom curricula and over 500 community-led projects.