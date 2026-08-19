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Aryaman Chandra: The 17-year-old shaping a bold future for math education in India

Aryaman Chandra, a Grade 12 student at Heritage Xperiential Learning School, grew up seeing a second version of the problem – one without any of the gaps. He went between tier 1 and tier 2 cities and saw very different school systems produce the same result. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 11:19 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Aryaman Chandra: The 17-year-old shaping a bold future for math education in India

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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