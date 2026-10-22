/Best multi asset allocation funds in India: Which funds delivered the strongest returns?

Multi Asset Allocation Funds have steadily gained prominence among Indian investors looking for a diversified investment approach without the need to separately manage investments across equity, debt and gold. As financial markets become increasingly influenced by a wide range of economic and geopolitical developments, diversification has become a key consideration in portfolio construction.
Unlike traditional mutual funds that primarily focus on a single asset class, Multi Asset Allocation Funds spread investments across different categories of assets. The idea behind this strategy is simple: different asset classes tend to perform differently during various market conditions, enabling investors to participate in opportunities while potentially reducing concentration risk.
The category has seen growing investor participation over the past few years, making performance comparisons increasingly relevant. To understand how the leading schemes in the category have performed recently, we analysed the five largest Multi Asset Allocation Funds by Assets Under Management (AUM) and compared their trailing one-year returns as of 9 October 2026.
The findings provide an interesting perspective on how the category's largest schemes have navigated market conditions over the last twelve months.
Top Multi Asset Allocation Funds Ranked by One-Year Return
|Rank
|Fund Name
|1-Year Return
|AUM (₹ Crore)
|1
|Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct-Growth
|9.71%
|15,282.90
|2
|DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct-Growth
|7.79%
|10,989.90
|3
|Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct-Growth
|7.18%
|17,983.90
|4
|SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct-Growth
|6.50%
|20,935.00
|5
|
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct-Growth
|-0.09%
|87,833.10
Source: Sharply Mutual Fund Tracker, Multi Asset Allocation Funds category data, including AUM and trailing one-year returns, accessed on 9 October 2026.
Understanding the Latest Rankings
The latest comparison demonstrates that category positioning alone does not guarantee similar performance outcomes.
Among the schemes analysed, Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund generated the highest trailing one-year return of 9.71%, making it the strongest performer within this peer group. DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund secured the second position with a return of 7.79%, while Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund ranked third at 7.18%.
The performance gap between the highest-ranked and lowest-ranked funds in the analysis illustrates how different investment strategies can produce varied results despite operating under the same category framework.
For investors researching the best Multi Asset Allocation Funds, such performance comparisons can offer useful context regarding how different schemes have responded to market developments over a specific period.
Why Investors Are Turning Towards Multi Asset Allocation Funds
Market conditions rarely remain favourable for a single asset class indefinitely. Equities may outperform during growth-oriented periods, while debt investments can provide stability when volatility increases. Similarly, gold may act as a diversification tool during uncertain economic conditions.
This changing leadership among asset classes is one of the key reasons behind the rise of Multi Asset Allocation Funds.
Instead of attempting to predict which asset class will perform best in a given year, investors gain exposure to multiple segments through a single scheme. This diversified approach can simplify portfolio management and reduce the need for frequent allocation decisions at the individual investor level.
The convenience of accessing multiple asset classes through one investment vehicle has contributed significantly to the category's growing popularity.
Performance Differences Within the Same Category
One of the most notable observations from the analysis is the degree of return variation among funds belonging to the same category.
Although all Multi Asset Allocation Funds invest across multiple asset classes, the proportion allocated to each asset class can differ significantly from one scheme to another.
Fund managers may take different views on:
These differences can have a meaningful impact on overall returns.
The latest rankings illustrate how individual fund positioning and portfolio management decisions can influence performance outcomes, even when funds share a common investment objective.
AUM and Returns: An Interesting Relationship
Many investors often associate larger fund size with stronger performance. While Assets Under Management can indicate investor confidence and market acceptance, it does not necessarily translate into superior returns.
The fund with the highest AUM in this comparison did not emerge as the top-performing scheme on a one-year return basis. Similarly, funds with comparatively lower assets under management delivered stronger return outcomes during the same period.
This highlights the importance of evaluating both size and performance separately when comparing Multi Asset Allocation Funds.
AUM can provide insights into investor participation and fund scale, while return analysis offers a view of how effectively a fund has captured market opportunities over a specific period.
The Importance of Asset Allocation
Asset allocation is widely considered one of the most important drivers of long-term investment outcomes.
In Multi Asset Allocation Funds, the manner in which investments are distributed across equities, debt and gold plays a critical role in determining returns and volatility.
A fund maintaining higher equity exposure during favourable market conditions may generate higher returns. Conversely, a fund focused more heavily on capital preservation may experience lower volatility but potentially lower short-term performance.
The effectiveness of allocation decisions often becomes evident during periods when asset classes perform very differently from one another.
The latest return rankings across the top Multi Asset Allocation Funds provide a practical example of how varying allocation strategies can lead to substantially different outcomes.
Factors Investors Should Consider Before Investing
While recent returns provide useful information, experienced investors typically evaluate funds using a broader set of criteria.
Some of the factors commonly considered include:
Consistency
A longer-term track record can help investors understand how a fund performs across different market environments.
Portfolio Strategy
Understanding the investment philosophy and asset allocation process can provide valuable insights into how a fund operates.
Risk Profile
Returns should be evaluated alongside the risks taken to generate those returns.
Costs
Expense ratios may influence long-term wealth creation, particularly for investors with extended investment horizons.
Personal Financial Goals
A suitable investment should align with an individual's objectives, risk tolerance and investment time frame.
Considering these factors alongside recent performance can support more informed investment decisions.
The Outlook for Multi Asset Allocation Funds
Investor preferences continue to evolve as financial markets become increasingly interconnected.
In such an environment, solutions that provide diversification across multiple asset classes are likely to remain relevant. Multi Asset Allocation Funds offer investors an opportunity to participate in growth-oriented assets while maintaining exposure to comparatively defensive components within the same portfolio.
As awareness of diversified investing continues to increase, the category is expected to remain an important consideration for investors seeking balanced portfolio strategies.
The latest rankings also reinforce an important lesson: while diversification matters, fund selection remains equally important.
Conclusion
Multi Asset Allocation Funds continue to attract investor attention due to their diversified approach and ability to invest across different market segments within a single scheme.
An analysis of the five largest Multi Asset Allocation Funds by AUM as of 9 October 2026 reveals meaningful differences in one-year return performance. Among the schemes reviewed, Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund delivered the highest trailing one-year return of 9.71%, placing it at the top of the rankings.
For investors researching the best Multi Asset Allocation Funds, recent performance can provide valuable insights into category leadership. However, a comprehensive evaluation should also consider long-term consistency, portfolio strategy, risk management and overall suitability within an investor's broader financial plan.
(Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing. This article is for information purpose only and does not constitute professional, financial advice. Zee Media advises its readers to conduct their own research and due diligence before making any decisions based on the information.)
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