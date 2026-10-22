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Best multi asset allocation funds in India: Which funds delivered the strongest returns?

Multi Asset Allocation Funds continue to attract investor attention due to their diversified approach and ability to invest across different market segments within a single scheme.

Published: Oct 22, 2026, 05:30 PM IST|Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 09:22 AM IST
Best multi asset allocation funds in India: Which funds delivered the strongest returns?

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