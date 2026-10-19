/Best mutual consent divorce lawyer in Delhi NCR: Understanding divorce, child custody and family law

Depending on the facts, custody cases may include physical custody, guardianship, visitation and joint parenting etc. The court may consider the age of the child, his/her educational and emotional needs, stability and security along with other considerations. In almost all cases visitation rights are usually granted as an example meeting the child in the presence of the opposite party in Malls for 2 hours etc depending on the circumstances. An Application for child visitation or interim custody under section 12 of the Guardians and Wards Act 1890, can be filed while the main petition for guardianship and custody is pending.