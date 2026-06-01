Beyond the Canvas: Dr Bharath Rajpal's quest for a Mathematical language of art

In modern art, abstraction is linked to intuition, feeling or spontaneity. But some artists have tried to do abstraction in another way, not as chaos, but as structure. The work and writings of Dr Bharath Rajpal (1980-2020) indicate such a way of thinking, in which mathematics, optics, geometry, and visual distortion were not treated as separate disciplines, but as interconnected artistic tools.

A native of Bengaluru, Rajpal was inspired by Pablo Picasso and modern abstraction and spent years experimenting with the possibilities of visual form developing through scientific and mathematical principles. His work was influenced by Cubism, but his writings suggest that he was more interested in pushing abstraction beyond its limits than in imitating it.

Rajpal was a self-trained, self-taught autodidact, specialising in advertising and graphic design, and also visualising, ideating and writing. These crossovers between art, perception and structural inquiry were repeated throughout a body of work that was influenced by a variety of interdisciplinary factors.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

From Cubism to Visual Systems

One recurring idea in Rajpal’s notes was the belief that distortion itself could become a visual language. Rather than treating abstraction as purely intuitive, he explored how forms could emerge from systems of transformation. His writings describe experiments involving concave and convex mirrors, architectural perspective, lens distortion, analog and digital errors, and mathematical curvature. These investigations later informed concepts associated with his work such as Curved Mirror Cubism and Glitch Abstraction, where distortion functioned as a deliberate compositional method rather than accidental disruption.

In several notes and conceptual drafts, Rajpal referred to the use of mathematical equations as generators of abstract form. Among them was the cubic function:

y = ax³ + bx² + cx + d

Traditionally understood as a mathematical graph, Rajpal interpreted the cubic curve visually—as a structural shape capable of producing stretched, inverted, compressed, and flowing forms within abstraction. According to his conceptual writings, the cubic polynomial became what he described as a “structural generator of distortion,” producing an organic curve resembling an inverted “S,” which he considered useful as a foundational visual unit in abstract composition.

Science, Mathematics and Art

This approach reflected a broader attempt to bridge scientific thinking and visual expression. Rajpal’s notes repeatedly connected mathematical behavior with artistic distortion. Concave and convex mirrors became optical distortion systems; telephoto lenses informed pincushion distortion; analog and digital interference evolved into glitch structures; and cubic equations transformed into visual morphologies.

Rather than separating science from creativity, he appeared to treat both as parallel ways of understanding perception. One of his recurring observations suggested that mathematics could function not only as calculation, but as a language for generating visual form. In this framework, abstraction was no longer only expressive-it became procedural and structural. This interdisciplinary approach led some discussions surrounding his work to describe it as a form of Scientific Inventive Abstract Art.

Revisiting Picasso Through Perspective

Rajpal’s investigations also extended to reinterpretations of Cubist space. In studies connected to Picasso’s Guernica, he explored how one-point perspective could be introduced into fragmented abstraction, directing forms toward a central vanishing point. Where classical Cubism disrupted traditional spatial order, Rajpal examined whether abstraction could be reconstructed through convergence and geometry. This interest in perspective, distortion, and structural depth became a recurring element across his visual experiments.

A Research-Driven Artistic Practice

Observers familiar with his process often described Rajpal less as a conventional painter and more as an artistic researcher. His writings suggest a sustained interest in experimentation—where forms were repeatedly constructed, distorted, and reinterpreted through different systems of perception.

His philosophy, often summarised in the phrase “Don’t go with the flow - Make Waves,” reflected this search for independent visual language. Rajpal’s work also received attention in international art discussions. Russian art critics writing in ARTMOSPHERE noted the relationship between scientific structure and emotional abstraction within his compositions. He was later featured in the documentary series Geniuses of Bangalore, directed by playwright Ranji David. His academic recognition later included an International Honorary Doctorate in Visual Arts (Ph.D) from the United States on April 20, 2019.

An Open Inquiry

What distinguishes Dr. Bharath Rajpal’s work is perhaps not a single style or invention, but an ongoing attempt to ask whether abstraction itself can still evolve. At a time when contemporary visual culture increasingly engages with distortion, digital fragmentation, optics, and perception, his experiments appear connected to wider conversations about how images are formed and understood. Rather than viewing mathematics, science, and abstraction as separate worlds, Rajpal’s writings and artworks attempted to place them within the same visual framework-one where equations could become shapes, distortion could become language, and perception itself could become the subject of art.