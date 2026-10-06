/Beyond trade fairs: Why market access is becoming a competitive advantage for Indian exporters

The trade fair is one of the most recognized instruments of international trade that has been around for many years. A manufacturer goes to a different nation sets up a stall, shows people what it has and allows people to come in looking for a product to buy.
This is no longer the case in that model.
With Indian businesses expanding beyond their traditional export markets, the tougher question isn't just where is the demand. It's the way a company approaches the demand to make the first step towards understanding it, testing its proposition and then gaining a sustainable customer base.
When going into a new market, manufacturers and small and mid-sized businesses have a lot of questions to ask — especially when it's a new market. Who are the target customers? What requirements do they have? Which certifications apply? What is the distribution of the product? How much after-sales service is desired? What is the settlement of payments? Can a first time be the last time, or can the first time become the last time?
This is opening up a larger market position for trading platforms.
It is reflected in Russia, a country where Indian companies are looking at various avenues within the pharmaceuticals, engineering and chemicals, food, agriculture and manufacturing sector. India has set itself the ambitious target of $100 billion bilateral trade by 2030 and the Indian government is exploring the possibilities of diversifying India's trade with Russia beyond the import-led nature of the bilateral trade.
This's a big chance. Commerce Ministry exercise has identified almost 300 product categories with potential to export more products to Russia from India. In this identified basket, exports from India were valued at $1.7 billion and imports from Russia valued at around $37.4 billion.
But identifying demand is only the first step.
A large import market does not mean that an Indian manufacturer can simply arrive with a competitive product and expect orders. Market entry is ultimately about fit—between a product and a buyer, between a specification and a requirement, and between a company's capabilities and the infrastructure needed to support customers thousands of kilometres away.
That is where the traditional idea of an exhibition is beginning to evolve.
ITE Group, which has operated in the Russian market since 1991, organises more than 30 industry events annually across sectors including food and agriculture, construction, transport and logistics, mining, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and technology. Its ecosystem includes more than 500,000 professional visitors and more than 10,000 international exhibitors each year.
The company's ITE Connect platform extends this model into digital communities, allowing industry participants to remain connected beyond the duration of a physical exhibition.
The significance of this evolution is bigger than the technology itself.
For an exporter, a trade show is useful when it becomes a starting point for market intelligence and business relationships. A buyer meeting can reveal a product requirement. A distributor conversation can expose a gap in the supply chain. A technical discussion can indicate that a product needs modification. A series of such conversations can tell a manufacturer whether a market deserves further investment.
In that sense, the exhibition becomes less of a marketing expense and more of a market-learning exercise.
ITE's recent engagement with Indian industry illustrates this shift. Its Business Beyond Borders roadshow in Ahmedabad and Mumbai brought Indian businesses and trade stakeholders into discussions around opportunities in Russia. In Ahmedabad, ITE Group signed an MoU with NDDB Dairy Services focused on connecting Indian dairy equipment, processing, packaging and automation companies with Russian dairy processors and buyers.
The example is revealing because the opportunity is not limited to selling dairy products.
A modern dairy ecosystem requires processing machinery, filling and packaging systems, refrigeration, automation, quality-control equipment and related technologies. For an Indian engineering company, understanding that requirement can be more valuable than simply knowing that Russia imports dairy products.
The same logic can apply across industries.
ITE has also recently partnered with the Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO) and the Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC) under the Market Access Support (MAS) of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, to support Indian exporters in exploring international markets and creating new business opportunities through global trade platforms.
India's manufacturing base spans pharmaceuticals, chemicals, engineering, food processing, electronics, automotive components and industrial machinery. Many of these companies already have export experience, but entering a new geography requires a different level of market understanding.
For smaller companies, that challenge can be particularly significant.
Large corporations can afford dedicated overseas teams, consultants and market-development budgets. An MSME may not have the same resources. For such businesses, an industry platform that brings buyers, distributors, manufacturers and sector specialists together can reduce some of the information asymmetry associated with entering a foreign market.
This is also why the future of trade exhibitions may lie in what happens between exhibitions.
A buyer who meets an Indian manufacturer once may not place an order immediately. But continued digital engagement, follow-up meetings, industry discussions and subsequent physical events can gradually move a relationship from awareness to commercial consideration.
The broader trade environment is also becoming more conducive to this kind of engagement. India and Russia have made significant progress on bilateral payment mechanisms, with the rouble and rupee reportedly accounting for around 96 per cent of bilateral trade. The development addresses an important element of the trade equation, although individual businesses still need to assess transaction-specific banking, documentation and compliance requirements.
The bigger challenge remains commercial.
India's export ambitions require businesses to become more deeply embedded in international value chains and overseas markets. That cannot happen through policy announcements alone. It requires companies to understand customers in those markets and develop the relationships necessary to serve them consistently.
This changes the way market access should be viewed.
Market access is often discussed in terms of tariffs, trade agreements and regulations. Those are important, but access also has a human and commercial dimension. A company needs to know whom to sell to, how decisions are made, which partners it can trust and what customers expect after the sale.
That is the space in which organisations such as ITE Group can potentially add value—not by guaranteeing business, but by creating structured environments in which businesses can discover markets and build connections.
For Indian exporters, particularly those looking to diversify beyond established markets, that distinction matters.
The next generation of international trade may not be defined by how many exhibitions a company attends. It may be defined by how effectively it uses those platforms to understand a market, identify the right partners and turn a first conversation into a long-term commercial relationship.
The trade fair, in other words, may be becoming something more than a fair.
It can be the physical entry point into an ecosystem of buyers, suppliers, distributors and industry knowledge, one that continues to operate long after the exhibition halls have closed.
For Indian businesses seeking their next international growth market, that could make market access itself a competitive advantage.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised )
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