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Beyond trade fairs: Why market access is becoming a competitive advantage for Indian exporters

Trade fairs are evolving from one-off marketing events into continuous market-intelligence ecosystems that help Indian exporters—especially MSMEs—understand demand, build trusted partnerships, and turn initial conversations into sustainable, long-term commercial relationships in new markets like Russia.

Published: Oct 06, 2026, 06:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 08:24 AM IST
Beyond trade fairs: Why market access is becoming a competitive advantage for Indian exporters

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