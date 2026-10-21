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  • /Bollywood Mr and Miss India Season 7 wraps up successfully with Yash Ahlawat and Studio 19 Films, Registrations begin for season 8

Bollywood Mr and Miss India Season 7 wraps up successfully with Yash Ahlawat and Studio 19 Films, Registrations begin for season 8

The conclusion of Bollywood Mr and Miss India Season 7 represents another milestone for a platform dedicated to bringing emerging talent and entertainment industry personalities together. The association of Yash Ahlawat and Studio 19 Films, along with the event management efforts of Almas Soni, contributed to the latest edition's celebration of ambition, glamour and creativity.

Published: Oct 21, 2026, 06:37 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 07:15 PM IST
Bollywood Mr and Miss India Season 7 wraps up successfully with Yash Ahlawat and Studio 19 Films, Registrations begin for season 8

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