/Book Review: Acharya Prashant demands honesty over comfort in 'Truth Without Apology'

The sections on knowledge and belief are consistently sharp. "Fluency without Insight Is Noise" takes aim at the particular vanity of the well-read person who has assembled a working vocabulary for every important question without having actually sat with any of them. "Most Scriptures Are Just Old Books" is likely to be the most contested chapter in the collection and also one of the most carefully reasoned: the argument is not against scripture but against the uncritical deference that evacuates it of any living meaning. Whether one agrees or not, the chapter demands a response rather than passive reception.