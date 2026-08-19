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Book Review: Acharya Prashant demands honesty over comfort in 'Truth Without Apology'

'Truth Without Apology' is not a book for every mood or every reader. It asks for something the self-help genre has largely stopped asking for: not effort, but honesty. In that sense, the title keeps its promise. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 11:15 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 12:27 PM IST
Book Review: Acharya Prashant demands honesty over comfort in 'Truth Without Apology'

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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