Under his leadership, Dalcore has now entered the globally branded residences segment with The Falcon, a project designed in collaboration with YOO Inspired by Starck. Chowdhry sees it as a defining moment for the company. "The Falcon becomes a landmark for us because it embodies our dream of developing design-driven developments that are benchmarked internationally, with excellent architecture and value," he explains. The project brings together an international team: UHA London has led the architectural vision, while YOO Inspired by Starck has designed the interiors and lifestyle amenities. Its sculptural form, combined with a focus on sustainability and climate-responsive architecture, sets it apart from other luxury buildings in Gurugram. For Dalcore, Chowdhry says, The Falcon is more than a residential development. It positions the company as an innovative developer capable of creating enduring homes for Indian and international buyers alike.