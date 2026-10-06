With more than five decades in project management, construction and real estate development, Sidharth Chowdhry, Managing Director at Dalcore, has built a career that spans some of the biggest names in the industry. He has worked with DLF, the Ministry of Planning in Iraq, and leading developers and organisations across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Jordan. A structural engineer by training, with deep exposure to global markets, he is widely recognised for his technical expertise and project management skills.
Under his leadership, Dalcore has now entered the globally branded residences segment with The Falcon, a project designed in collaboration with YOO Inspired by Starck. Chowdhry sees it as a defining moment for the company. "The Falcon becomes a landmark for us because it embodies our dream of developing design-driven developments that are benchmarked internationally, with excellent architecture and value," he explains. The project brings together an international team: UHA London has led the architectural vision, while YOO Inspired by Starck has designed the interiors and lifestyle amenities. Its sculptural form, combined with a focus on sustainability and climate-responsive architecture, sets it apart from other luxury buildings in Gurugram. For Dalcore, Chowdhry says, The Falcon is more than a residential development. It positions the company as an innovative developer capable of creating enduring homes for Indian and international buyers alike.
The response from wealthy buyers has been highly encouraging, particularly among HNIs and NRIs based in the Middle East, Singapore, the UK and the US. Chowdhry notes a clear shift in mindset: luxury real estate, once seen mainly as a lifestyle choice, is now increasingly viewed as an investment that protects wealth over time. Today's affluent buyers look for a combination of prime location, exclusivity, low-density living and globally recognised brands. Many also want properties that can serve as legacy assets, passed down through generations.
This changing perception is also strengthening confidence in premium and branded homes, especially in mature micro-markets such as Golf Course Road, Gurugram. During periods of market uncertainty, luxury real estate is emerging as a stable physical asset that offers both wealth protection and the potential for capital appreciation. In the case of The Falcon, Chowdhry points to several factors driving buyer confidence: its prime location, the scarcity of just 96 units, low density, and partnerships with globally renowned players. Buyers are becoming more selective and prefer developers with a proven record of execution. Together with the limited supply of ultra-luxury homes in prime locations, these factors are supporting pricing power and appreciation for the project.
Partnerships have played a central role in building that trust. In the ultra-luxury segment, Chowdhry says, buyers are looking for far more than an apartment. They expect every aspect of their purchase, from design to completion, to meet global standards. YOO Inspired by Starck and UHA London bring international design expertise, while the recent addition of B.L. Gupta Construction adds strength in execution. Discerning buyers want to know who is behind a project before they commit, and credible partnerships both reassure them and differentiate a development in a highly competitive market. "From our point of view, partnerships are necessary to ensure that we offer our customers the best possible product," he says.
Looking ahead, Chowdhry believes branded residences in India are at a nascent stage with considerable promise. As Indian consumers become more worldly and prosperous, demand is moving towards luxury homes, but the appeal goes beyond opulence to include exclusivity, quality and durability. For Dalcore, he stresses, the goal is not simply to build luxury homes. The company aims to create a distinctive portfolio of residences recognised for design excellence, craftsmanship and experience, homes that stand the test of time and raise the standard of luxury living in India.
Over the next decade, Chowdhry hopes Dalcore will be known as a trusted, design-driven developer that has delivered memorable residential landmarks while contributing to the growth of India's branded residences market.
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