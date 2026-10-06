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  • /Branded residences in India have significant growth potential, says Dalcore's Sidharth Chowdhry

Branded residences in India have significant growth potential, says Dalcore's Sidharth Chowdhry

Sidharth Chowdhry hopes Dalcore will be known as a trusted, design-driven developer that has delivered memorable residential landmarks while contributing to the growth of India's branded residences market.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Branded residences in India have significant growth potential, says Dalcore's Sidharth Chowdhry

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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