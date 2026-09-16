/BRICS shifts focus from skilling numbers to access as AI verification takes centrestage

Most reporting on BRICS starts at the top, with summits, communiques and the question of what the grouping means for the dollar. It is a reasonable place to start and it tends to miss what the bloc's business institutions actually spend their time on. A useful corrective was available in New Delhi this month. The BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry convened the BRICS+ Dialogue 2026 at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, under the theme “Building Inclusive, Innovative & Resilient Pathways for the Global South,” with India holding the BRICS Presidency. Three working sessions, on women's leadership in innovation ecosystems, the BRICS+ startup economy, and cross-border healthcare. On paper, three unrelated agendas. In practice, one.
The word that kept coming back
Take the first session, on institutionalising women's leadership in BRICS innovation ecosystems. Ruby Sinha, who leads the Chamber's women's empowerment vertical and moderated the panel, put the objective in a single line: “BRICS+ must expand women's access to capital, markets, mentorship and decision-making.”
HRH Lebogang Zulu, Executive Chairperson of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance South Africa, described economic empowerment in almost identical terms, as connecting women to capital, markets and opportunities at scale. Monica Monteiro, who chairs the Alliance's Brazilian chapter, made the cross-border version of the same point, that stronger networks between markets are what let women entrepreneurs turn ideas into partnerships.
Now the second session, on the startup economy, which shares no obvious subject matter with the first. Bibin Babu, the Chamber's Executive Director, moderating: “BRICS+ can connect founders, investors, technology ecosystems and markets, enabling innovation from the Global South to scale globally.” Different constituency, same structure. The capability exists. The connection to opportunity does not.
The third session, on healthcare, produced it again. Prann Sharma, the Chamber's Director General, framed the opportunity as combining technology, traditional knowledge and affordable delivery models into solutions that cross borders. The unstated premise is that good medicine already exists inside these economies and reaches too few people, inside them and beyond them.
Three sectors. One diagnosis. Not scarcity of talent, capital or capability, but the absence of the connective infrastructure that turns any of those into opportunity for the people holding them.
Naming the mechanism
What made the Dialogue more than a well-themed agenda was a keynote that named what might actually close the gap. Babu, who besides his Chamber role founded the workforce technology firm GrowQR, opened by going back to 1956, when a group of American economists settled on Gross Domestic Product as the measure of national wealth. Seventy years of policy has run on it. “GDP does not measure whether a child in Patna or Sao Paulo or Johannesburg will get a fair shot at the future,” he said. “It does not measure human potential.”
His argument was that this is now a solvable omission rather than a permanent one, and that the technology to solve it is the one currently discussed mostly in terms of what it will displace.
He made the case through precedent rather than projection. Before credit scoring, a small business owner in Chennai had no way to prove to a bank that he was trustworthy; scoring did not create his reliability, it made his existing reliability legible to an institution that had never met him, and that opened access to capital. Before GPS, you had to know a city to move through it. Before real-time translation, language was a wall.“In every case, AI did not replace human capability,” he said. “AI made human capability legible to the world.”
Applied to talent, the gap is stark. A young woman in Nagpur completes an AI course and has no way to show a Singapore employer that she is ready. A Cape Town graduate's data science certification sits on a CV indistinguishable from a thousand others. A vocational trainer in Kazan produces the best welders in Russia and no global employer has a verified way to trust the claim. “We built the internet to move information at the speed of light. We built payment systems to move money at the speed of light. We have never built anything to move human trust at the speed of light.”
Why the bloc is the natural place to build it
The scale argument is what turns this from an observation into an agenda. India has over 600 million people under 25. Brazil will add 70 million young people to its workforce in the next decade. The BRICS+ bloc together accounts for 45 per cent of the world's population and nearly 40 per cent of global GDP, alongside the largest concentration of first-generation graduates anywhere. “We are not a footnote in the AI story,” Babu said. “We are the plot.”
The claim carries more weight than a rhetorical flourish because the incentives line up behind it. In a mature labour market with slow workforce growth, an inability to verify capability is a cost of doing business. At BRICS+ scale it is a structural drag, which makes it worth solving properly rather than designing around, and the bloc has considerably less institutional attachment to credentialing systems built in another century.
Babu's own company is building along these lines, around what it calls a Readiness Quotient, or RQ Score, across 25 capability dimensions that updates as a person develops rather than freezing at the point of assessment. He was notably direct at the Dialogue about the design constraint that follows: “This is not an India story. This is a BRICS+ story.” The logic there applies well beyond one firm. A readiness signal trusted in Bengaluru and meaningless in Johannesburg, Jakarta or Dubai has relocated the problem rather than solved it. Anything worth building in this category has to work across the bloc from the outset, which is both the hard part and the reason the prize is large.
Agentic systems and what they redistribute
The keynote's more technical section concerned a shift enterprises have absorbed more slowly than the consumer conversation suggests. Most deployed AI answers questions. Agentic systems observe, decide and act continuously without being asked. Babu illustrated it through a 22-year-old graduate from a tier-two Indian city, first in her family through college, with no alumni network and no career counsellor who has worked in her target industry. In an agentic environment she has an agent rewriting her resume against specific roles, an AI interviewer running mock interviews and analysing her language and confidence patterns, a coach simulating her first boardroom day, and an agent matching her to opportunities on verified capability rather than pedigree.
“She does not just have tools. She has a team,” he said, “that no previous generation could have imagined and no elite school currently provides.” That is the redistributive claim underneath the technology argument, and it is a narrow one worth stating precisely. These systems mostly make universally available a set of advantages that were previously purchasable. In a market where most entrants could never buy them, that is a meaningful change.
He made the parallel case for employers, describing agents that map capability against roles an organisation will need filled six months out, surface the highest-potential person in a warehouse in Gujarat before any manager notices, and strip postcode, university and name bias from screening at scale.
From dialogue to delivery
Whether any of this materialises at bloc level is a separate question, and the Chamber's own leadership seemed alert to it. Sameep Shastri, who chairs BRICS CCI, used his opening address to press on exactly that point: “BRICS+ must move from dialogue to delivery, creating real partnerships, investments, technology linkages and opportunities across the Global South.” Atul Banshal, Vice Chairman, framed the next phase as deepening the movement of capital, technology, talent and enterprise across the bloc's markets.
The day produced one instance of delivery at a modest scale. Karnataka State Marketing Communications and Advertising Limited signed a memorandum with the BRICS Women's Business Alliance South Africa under an initiative called Screen to Market Pathway 2028, creating cross-border pathways for creative talent and enterprises to reach each other's markets.
It is narrow, it is between two named institutions, and it is testable within a defined period. Set against the volume of declaratory language the BRICS process generates, that is not a weakness. Capability measurement remains harder than credit measurement, and honest practitioners say so. Repayment history is narrow and objective; judgement, communication and leadership readiness are none of those things, and governance of any such standard is unresolved. But the direction of the question has moved. The bloc's business institutions have stopped asking how many people can be trained and started asking who gets access to what, which is a more difficult question and a considerably more useful one. Dr Payal Bansal Kanodia, delivering the day's other keynote, put the same idea without any technology attached to it. “Inclusive growth means creating opportunities for every individual to participate, contribute and lead.”
That sentence would have been unremarkable at any BRICS event of the last decade. What was different in Delhi was that somebody in the room had spent twenty minutes explaining how it might actually be built.
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