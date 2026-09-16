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BRICS shifts focus from skilling numbers to access as AI verification takes centrestage

Women's leadership, the startup economy and cross-border healthcare have little in common as sectors. At the BRICS Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi, every one of them resolved into the same argument, and a keynote in the middle of the day named the mechanism that could deliver it.

Published: Sep 16, 2026, 04:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
BRICS shifts focus from skilling numbers to access as AI verification takes centrestage

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