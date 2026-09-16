/BRICS shifts focus from skilling numbers to access as AI verification takes centrestage

Babu's own company is building along these lines, around what it calls a Readiness Quotient, or RQ Score, across 25 capability dimensions that updates as a person develops rather than freezing at the point of assessment. He was notably direct at the Dialogue about the design constraint that follows: “This is not an India story. This is a BRICS+ story.” The logic there applies well beyond one firm. A readiness signal trusted in Bengaluru and meaningless in Johannesburg, Jakarta or Dubai has relocated the problem rather than solved it. Anything worth building in this category has to work across the bloc from the outset, which is both the hard part and the reason the prize is large.