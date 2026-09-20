That significance is sharpened by timing - this resolution arrived in the same week the Group has been navigating intense scrutiny over its listing obligations. The last several days have seen the Reserve Bank of India decline Tata Sons' request to exit its classification as an upper-layer non-banking financial company, a ruling that revived the mandatory listing requirement first triggered in 2022. Markets responded swiftly and shares of group companies such as Tata Chemicals and Tata Motors' passenger vehicle arm climbed in anticipation that a listing could unlock the true value of their cross-holdings in the parent company.