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Chandrasekaran's return, Tata sons' listing: A vote of confidence India's markets needed

The process began over a year ago, when Tata Trusts, in a unanimous resolution in July, expressed its appreciation for Chandrasekaran's stewardship of the Group and recommended his re-appointment. While the Tata Sons Board agreed in principle in September 2025, formal ratification proved elusive through board meetings in February, May and June this year.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 01:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
Chandrasekaran's return, Tata sons' listing: A vote of confidence India's markets needed

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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