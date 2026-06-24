/Chef Gourang Beeyani is taking regional indian cuisine beyond borders without leaving its roots behind

Food was never just about eating for Gourang Beeyani, who was born and raised in Rajasthan, where dishes told stories. Some were linked to festivals, celebrating the rhythms of the year, while others were part of family traditions, passed down from grandmother to mother to son. Each generation adding its own little touch. Some stories were about just what you cooked when you lived in a desert, where water was scarce and fresh produce was limited. Dishes that were born of necessity, born of preservation, born of figuring out how to create flavor when you didn't have much to work with.