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Chef Gourang Beeyani is taking regional indian cuisine beyond borders without leaving its roots behind

Chef Gourang Beeyani preserves and elevates regional Indian cuisine, blending tradition, history, and authenticity while introducing diverse culinary stories globally.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 11:21 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Chef Gourang Beeyani is taking regional indian cuisine beyond borders without leaving its roots behind

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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